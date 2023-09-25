'TMNT' Creator Insists 'There's Lots of Room' for Comic Book Movies Despite Marvel-DC's Stranglehold

Movie

Kevin Eastman who co-created 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' believes there is still a lot of space for 'other kinds of comic book movies' despite Marvel and DC's dominance in Hollywood.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Eastman, the co-creator of the superhero comic "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles", believes there's "lots of room for other kinds of comic book movies" despite Marvel and DC's supremacy. With the release of the blockbuster animated movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mutant Mayhem", Eastman has estimated that there will be plenty more superhero comic adaptations to come from other studios.

"They've [Marvel] done it so well for so long. I remember when Captain America, The First Avenger came out [in 2011]… It was perfectly done with Chris Evans as the Captain and it was done in a very sincere and serious [way], recognising the importance of the [comics] fanbase… right up through to Avengers, Endgame [in 2019] and some of the TV series. They've hit the big marks and made all of us original fans happy," he said to NME.com.

He added, "So I think it's now off to other territories to come up with interesting stories… there's lots of room for other kinds of comic book movies, you know… I'm curious to see where it all goes, for sure."

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen, who voices Bebop in the flick, recently admitted "fear" has stopped him from working on Marvel movies. The 41-year-old actor - who serves as an executive producer on the popular superhero series "The Boys" - confessed he has not tried to take on a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) because he worries that the way he works might not be a match for the studio.

Speaking to Polygon, Seth explained, "We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan [Goldberg] have been writers for 20 years at this point. It's a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love."

"It's mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with?"

