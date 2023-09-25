 

'TMNT' Creator Insists 'There's Lots of Room' for Comic Book Movies Despite Marvel-DC's Stranglehold

'TMNT' Creator Insists 'There's Lots of Room' for Comic Book Movies Despite Marvel-DC's Stranglehold
Movie

Kevin Eastman who co-created 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' believes there is still a lot of space for 'other kinds of comic book movies' despite Marvel and DC's dominance in Hollywood.

  • Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Eastman, the co-creator of the superhero comic "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles", believes there's "lots of room for other kinds of comic book movies" despite Marvel and DC's supremacy. With the release of the blockbuster animated movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mutant Mayhem", Eastman has estimated that there will be plenty more superhero comic adaptations to come from other studios.

"They've [Marvel] done it so well for so long. I remember when Captain America, The First Avenger came out [in 2011]… It was perfectly done with Chris Evans as the Captain and it was done in a very sincere and serious [way], recognising the importance of the [comics] fanbase… right up through to Avengers, Endgame [in 2019] and some of the TV series. They've hit the big marks and made all of us original fans happy," he said to NME.com.

He added, "So I think it's now off to other territories to come up with interesting stories… there's lots of room for other kinds of comic book movies, you know… I'm curious to see where it all goes, for sure."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen, who voices Bebop in the flick, recently admitted "fear" has stopped him from working on Marvel movies. The 41-year-old actor - who serves as an executive producer on the popular superhero series "The Boys" - confessed he has not tried to take on a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) because he worries that the way he works might not be a match for the studio.

Speaking to Polygon, Seth explained, "We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan [Goldberg] have been writers for 20 years at this point. It's a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love."

"It's mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bad Bunny 'Not Interested' in Clarifying Whether He's Dating Kendall Jenner or Not

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift
Related Posts
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Gets Animated for Movie Reboot With Seth Rogen as Producer

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Gets Animated for Movie Reboot With Seth Rogen as Producer

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Reboot Eyes 2019 Production Start Date

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Reboot Eyes 2019 Production Start Date

Paramount Working on 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Reboot

Paramount Working on 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Reboot

Latest News
Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing
  • Sep 25, 2023

Keith Richards Feels People Should Kill Themselves If They Are Afraid of Ageing

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan
  • Sep 25, 2023

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $2M Popeyes Restaurant Loan

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains
  • Sep 25, 2023

Naomie Harris' Neighbors Called Cops After She Cried So Loudly Due to Severe Period Pains

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift
  • Sep 25, 2023

Ian McKellen Bolted From Surgeon's Office After Being Told the Dangers of Facelift

'TMNT' Creator Insists 'There's Lots of Room' for Comic Book Movies Despite Marvel-DC's Stranglehold
  • Sep 25, 2023

'TMNT' Creator Insists 'There's Lots of Room' for Comic Book Movies Despite Marvel-DC's Stranglehold

Bad Bunny 'Not Interested' in Clarifying Whether He's Dating Kendall Jenner or Not
  • Sep 25, 2023

Bad Bunny 'Not Interested' in Clarifying Whether He's Dating Kendall Jenner or Not

Most Read
Margot Robbie's Return for 'Barbie' Sequel Is 'Off The Table'
Movie

Margot Robbie's Return for 'Barbie' Sequel Is 'Off The Table'

Zac Efron and Co-Stars Get Exemption to Promote 'The Iron Claw' Amid Strike

Zac Efron and Co-Stars Get Exemption to Promote 'The Iron Claw' Amid Strike

'Blade: Trinity' Left Director 'Very Depressed'

'Blade: Trinity' Left Director 'Very Depressed'

'The Expendables 4' Producer Hints at Megan Fox's Role

'The Expendables 4' Producer Hints at Megan Fox's Role

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork

Guillermo del Toro's 'Star Wars' Movie Had 'Really Cool' Script and Artwork

'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Books 2024 Release Date

'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Books 2024 Release Date

Britney Spears' Movie 'Crossroads' Gets Re-Release to Mark Her Memoir

Britney Spears' Movie 'Crossroads' Gets Re-Release to Mark Her Memoir

Nicolas Cage Envisioned as 'Beach Bum' Version of John Wick in 'Retirement Plan'

Nicolas Cage Envisioned as 'Beach Bum' Version of John Wick in 'Retirement Plan'

Dominic Cooper Cast in 'Cry From the Sea'

Dominic Cooper Cast in 'Cry From the Sea'