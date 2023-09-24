Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance

Instagram Music

The 'Hot Girl Summer' star insists she's neither chasing hit nor looking to 'top' her previous banger 'WAP' when she reunited with Cardi B on another duet 'Bongos'.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is unbothered by the charts so never intended to "top" "WAP" with her latest Cardi B collaboration "Bongos". The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker explains the rappers are "different" people from when they put out the explicit polarising smash hit in 2020, and she would never put out a song just to have a hit.

"I know for myself, I don't make music with any expectations. I don't really care about charts and stuff like that. Obviously, everybody wanna be No. 1, everybody wants to win, everybody wants to give their fans these bragging rights," Megan said in an interview with Billboard.

"But I just make music because I love to make music, so I'm not making it like, 'Oh, I gotta top this' or 'Oh, we have to be better than the last time.' I'm like, 'No, we're gonna make a song because we like to make music, and it's gonna be fun!' It doesn't have to be the same vibe. That was already its great, own moment. It served its purpose at that time. That was two, three years ago. We two different women now! So this is different."

The 28-year-old star was excited by how different "Bongos" was. She continued, "I wasn't expecting it to be anything like 'WAP' because we're not even in the same headspace. I think it was COVID. Baby, we was in the house recording! [Laughs.] Now we outside! It's time for everybody to be in a good mood. It's time for everybody to feel a different way."

"I was so excited when [Cardi] sent me this song because I had never recorded over a beat like that before. I never rapped to anything like that, and I felt like it was a challenge. I was like, 'Oh, this is something new. OK, girl, you want me to go to work today, I got you!' "

After her last album, 2022's "Traumazine", dealt with legal hassles and the ordeal of being shot by Tory Lanez, Megan's new album marks a whole new chapter. She teased of her new album, "It's definitely coming very soon."

"I'm really excited about this chapter of my life because I feel like I'm finally closing all the old chapters, and now I'm starting with a blank slate. Very fresh, very new. I think Thee Hotties are gonna be so excited. I'm trying different things. I got a lot of things that I produced with Ju and with some new producers."

