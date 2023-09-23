Gisele Bundchen Admits to Never 'Dream' of Splitting From Tom Brady

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

The 43-year-old supermodel and the 46-year-old NFL star got divorced in October 2022, reportedly over his surprising decision to 'un-retire' from football six months earlier.

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen never "dreamed" of splitting from her husband Tom Brady. The 43-year-old supermodel and the 46-year-old NFL star got divorced in October 2022, reportedly after what sources called an "epic fight" over his surprising decision to "un-retire" from football six months earlier.

Gisele, who has son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with Tom, opened up about how she was blindsided by the split nearly one year after the break up. She told Lee Cowan in a "CBS News Sunday Morning" interview set to air this Sunday, September 24, "(Our split was) not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for."

"My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen," she continued. "But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, its sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart." Gisele added she is "so grateful" for their relationship because it resulted in two "wonderful" children. She said, "He's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best."

The model previously admitted that going through a separation is difficult, telling People, "It's been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot, in every area of my life. I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."

Gisele and Tom announced their break-up in a joint statement that said, "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together." The model has promised to support Tom's oldest child, 16-year-old son Jack, whose mother is actress Bridget Moynahan, 52.

Since the pair's separation, Gisele has been focusing on buying a new $9 million Florida estate and modeling. In the meantime, Tom has been spending time with model Irina Shayk, but sources told us earlier this month that they're not exclusively dating.

