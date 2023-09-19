'Below Deck' Star Captain Sandy Yawn Reveals Engagement to Longtime Partner Leah Shafer

Instagram Celebrity

After being in a romantic relationship for more than five years, the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' star proposes to the gospel singer during 'a boat ride to a beautiful cove.'

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer. After being in a romantic relationship with her partner for more than five years, the "Below Deck Mediterranean" star revealed that she has gotten engaged to the gospel singer.

The 59-year-old star shared the exciting news to E! News. Speaking to the outlet, she spilled that she popped the question to 49-year-old Leah during an intimate boat ride to a cove over the weekend (September 16 or 17).

"I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years," the reality TV star spilled. "I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first."

About the concept of the proposal itself, Sandy said, "Leah wanted the fairytale, and to me, Leah represents elegance. I planned a boat ride to a beautiful cove. I had it decorated with flowers with a path to a small table accompanied by three violinists where we could sit and have a small date."

The Bravolebrity recalled that she was nervous and got on one knee upon arrival. She recounted, "I truly could not wait! I shared my vision list of love I had written and wanted, then got on one knee. Then, she said 'yes!' The look on her face was priceless, and my heart exploded!"

"It was filled beyond capacity of anything I could ever imagine," Sandy described. "Somehow I feel closer than I did before, and I can't explain it. There is an energy that I have never experienced in my life. I love her beyond, as Leah says Yawn beyond."

Sandy also shared a series of photos from the wedding proposal to the outlet. In the pictures, Sandy proposed to Leah in front of a jaw-dropping view of the blue sea. The couple was captured holding hands as they walked next to each other to a decorated table. They shared a sweet kiss, hugged and took several pictures together after Leah said yes.

Sandy first met Leah back in 2018 when the twosome was in Los Angeles. A few months prior to the meet-up, the skin aesthetician sent a private message to the TV star via Facebook. It will be a second marriage for Leah, who has a teenage daughter Lauren from her previous marriage.

