Travis Barker's Daughter Looking Forward to Have New Sibling Amid Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy
Alabama Barker exclaims it will be 'awesome' to have a new addition to her blended family as drummer dad Travis is expecting a baby with his wife Kourtney.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker feels "so excited" that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant. The 17-year-old star is the daughter of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler but now that he is expecting a new baby with "The Kardashians" star Kourtney, 44, - whom he tied the knot with in 2022 - she has admitted that it will be "awesome" to have a new member of the family.

"I just think having another family member is always awesome. Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!" she told E! News.

The drummer also has 19-year-old Landon with Shanna and is stepdad to her daughter Atiana, 24, while Kourtney is mother to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick.

The couple broke their baby news when the Poosh founder held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" at his LA concert in June, a callback to Blink-182's "All the Small Things" music video. After seeing his wife's message, Travis jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss and they later shared some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.

Kourtney's younger sisters Kim, 42, and Khloe, 38, took to social media themselves to share their congratulatory messages to the couple. Kim wrote on Instagram, "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!" whilst Khloe said, "Congratulations my cuties!!! I love you and baby sooooo much."

Meanwhile, an insider has claimed that the news is beyond anything they had dreamed of and that the pregnancy is a "complete miracle." The source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams."

"Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle. They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

