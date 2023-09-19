Russell Brand Scraps Three Shows While Sexual Assault Accusations Against Him Pile Up

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Get Him to the Greek' actor has pulled the plug on three stand-up gigs as a sixth woman comes forward to report him to cops over alleged sexual assault.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Russell Brand has had three stand-up shows called off as allegations of rape, sexual assault and abuse against him grow. The comedian, 48, took the stage as scheduled at a sold-out show at the Theatre Royal Windsor, London, on Saturday, September 16, hours before Channel 4's "Dispatches" show aired containing allegations of abuse against him from four women, and he had been due to continue with his "Bipolarisation" tour this week.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, September 18 by promoters said, "We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don't like doing it - but we know you'll understand."

Brand was due to perform on Tuesday, September 19 at the Theatre Royal Windsor, with more dates in Wolverhampton and Plymouth.

The comic refused to address his sex scandal at his "Bipolarisation" show on Saturday. He told the 2,000 fans there - many of whom held up signs backing him, "I really appreciate your support. I love you."

"I want to do a fantastic show for you. I've got a lot of things to talk to you about. There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about - and I appreciate that you will understand."

A man who looked like Russell walked past the stage minutes after the show started - and the comic joked he was a body double which he said "might come in handy."

Brand now faces claims of abuse from six women. Four women came forward as part of a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's "Dispatches" that broke on Saturday, September 16 to accuse Brand of offences ranging from rape and sexual assault to emotional and physical abuse sex attacks, which they say happened between 2006 and 2013.

A fifth woman, Jordan Martin, wrote in her 2014 book "kNot: Entanglement with a Celebrity: A Memoir" that Brand subjected her to emotional abuse, sexual abuse and made her brush her teeth so hard her gums bled.

And on Monday, September 18, the Metropolitan Police said a woman had contacted them on Sunday, September 17 saying she was sexually assaulted by the entertainer in Soho, central London, in 2003.

