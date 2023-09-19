 

Russell Brand's Father Calls Rape Allegations 'Vendetta' Against Star

Russell Brand's Father Calls Rape Allegations 'Vendetta' Against Star
Facebook
Celebrity

Ron Brand, who was credited by the 'Get Him to the Greek' actor for his promiscuity, has slammed the 'unproven' accusations levelled against the comedian.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Russell Brand's dad has stood by the comic against allegations of abuse. Ron Brand has blasted the "unproven" claims made against the "Get Him to the Greek" actor - who over the weekend was accused of sexually, emotionally and physically abusing four women at the height of his fame - and suggested the media are pursuing a "vendetta" against the 48-year-old star.

"Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world? Immigrants? Cost of living? 10s of thousands killed in Ukraine? Who is prioritising at BBC News. Who is really driving this vendetta? With many struggling to pay bills. The unproven accusations of 15 years ago take lead on BBC News?" Ron told MailOnline.

The "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star previously credited Ron for his "rapacious" sexual appetite after his dad paid for him to lose his virginity to a prostitute while he slept with two sex workers in a bed next to him during a trip to Hong Kong when Russell was 17.

  Editors' Pick

The comedian wrote in his autobiography "My Booky Wook", "During the rest of that holiday I f***** loads more prostitutes and never wore a condom… it had hardened me… my sexuality had morphed forever from bewildered innocence into something more complex and rapacious."

One woman has alleged Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home, while another accused him of grooming her as they were involved in an allegedly "emotionally abusive and controlling relationship" for three months when she was just 16 and still at school, and he was 31.

A third accuser claimed the comic sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles, and that he threatened to take legal action if she told anyone else about her allegation, and a fourth detailed the alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse she was subjected to.

Ahead of The Times publishing their report, Brand shared a 2 minute, 45 second video on YouTube and X strongly denying the claims and arguing the allegations were part of a "serious, concerted agenda" to control "spaces" such as his online outlet.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jessie Diggins Developed Eating Disorder Due to 'Pressure to Be Perfect'

Pete Townshend Defends Using Heroin: 'It Doesn't Disable You'
Related Posts
Russell Brand Bracing for New Allegations From More Women

Russell Brand Bracing for New Allegations From More Women

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Russell Brand's Alleged Victims Urged by Cops to File Police Report Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Russell Brand's Alleged Victims Urged by Cops to File Police Report Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Latest News
Russell Brand Bracing for New Allegations From More Women
  • Sep 19, 2023

Russell Brand Bracing for New Allegations From More Women

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing
  • Sep 19, 2023

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Pete Townshend Defends Using Heroin: 'It Doesn't Disable You'
  • Sep 19, 2023

Pete Townshend Defends Using Heroin: 'It Doesn't Disable You'

Russell Brand's Father Calls Rape Allegations 'Vendetta' Against Star
  • Sep 19, 2023

Russell Brand's Father Calls Rape Allegations 'Vendetta' Against Star

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment
  • Sep 19, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Jessie Diggins Developed Eating Disorder Due to 'Pressure to Be Perfect'
  • Sep 19, 2023

Jessie Diggins Developed Eating Disorder Due to 'Pressure to Be Perfect'

Most Read
Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship
Celebrity

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

Hugh Jackman's Marriage 'Got Broken' During Covid-19 Pandemic

Hugh Jackman's Marriage 'Got Broken' During Covid-19 Pandemic

Steven Tyler Unable to Speak Amid Recovery From Bleeding Vocal Cords

Steven Tyler Unable to Speak Amid Recovery From Bleeding Vocal Cords