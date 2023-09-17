Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Cover Images/Bill Davila Celebrity

The 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' singer has deleted her social media account yet again after putting her fans on blast for approaching her in public in her last post.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has shut down her Instagram account again. The "Toxic" singer - who briefly quit the platform in January - has been a prolific user of the platform since her conservatorship ended almost two years ago, but after posting to seemingly criticise fans for approaching her in public, she took down the post and then later deactivated her account entirely.

"When people say everywhere I go … 'we missed you we missed you' I'm like so enthralled that I'm so relatable you can speak to me when when you're not spoken to … because I CARE [middle finger emoji]. I mean … should I not let you guys miss saying hi and disturb the peace [peace sign emoji] ???(sic)" the 41-year-old star wrote in her last post while sharing a photo of herself in her underwear.

Britney - who split from husband Sam Asghari last month - previously blasted fans and said she felt "gaslit and bullied" when police were called to carry out a welfare check when she deactivated her Instagram account earlier this year.

She said in a statement shared on Twitter, "As everyone knows, the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my fate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately."

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."

