 

Drea de Matteo Joins OnlyFans After Refusing to Comply With Hollywood's Vaccine Mandates

Drea de Matteo Joins OnlyFans After Refusing to Comply With Hollywood's Vaccine Mandates
Instagram
Celebrity

'The Sopranos' star would rather sell her raunchy pictures on the adult subscription platform instead of complying with Hollywood policy and getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

  • Sep 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drea de Matteo had to join OnlyFans as she couldn't land acting work after refusing to get a Covid vaccine. "The Sopranos" star, 51, confirmed in August she was joining the X-rated platform - using "The Sopranos" in her bio on the site - and is charging $15 a month for her raunchy content.

To Fox Digital, She has now said the move came after her career took a major hit after her agent dropped her and she "almost" lost her house due to her decision to not comply with Hollywood's vaccine mandates.

Drea added, "I didn't know this was going to have to be a change of life, you know, all of a sudden that during a time I'm supposed to be relaxing a little bit, that I would have to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I'm, you know, a savage."

"I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don't want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again."

Drea regularly posts on X about her controversial views on vaccines, and went on about getting on OnlyFans, "I figured, 'OK, so everybody's in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don't do that, but I can do that and get paid for it.'… I don't know why I didn't think of this sooner."

  Editors' Pick

She also sees the site as a way to provide for her kids - daughter Alabama Gypsyrose, 15, and 12-year-old son Waylon Albert "Blackjack", who she has with her ex, Shooter Jennings, 44.

Drea added, "My kids have always been my number one focus. Had I known that I could work out of my closet my whole life, I never would have (believed)."

"I know that might sound crazy and might sound somewhat lazy, but I am a very big supporter of stay-at-home moms and women who really love to raise their children. I balanced it all, and I've done it all."

Hitting back at the flood of critics who have attacked her on social media for signing up to OnlyFans, she said, "I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy's a warrior, not accepting defeat."

In 2021, Drea revealed that she was only paid $500 an episode for the first season of "The Sopranos" before it went in the thousands after she stayed on. But she said the cast doesn't receive residuals from the show, which ran from 1999 to 2007.

Drea, who won the 2004 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing the long-suffering girlfriend of Michael Imperioli's Christopher Moltisanti character - added, "I didn't spend enough time on the show to really make money."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gene Simmons Will Never Leave His Wife Even If She Cheats on Him

Karamo Brown on Being Snubbed From 'Queer Eye' Co-Star's Bachelor Party: 'The Shade of It All!'
Related Posts
Drea de Matteo Gets Real About Her Initial Reaction to 'The Sopranos' Ending

Drea de Matteo Gets Real About Her Initial Reaction to 'The Sopranos' Ending

Latest News
Karamo Brown on Being Snubbed From 'Queer Eye' Co-Star's Bachelor Party: 'The Shade of It All!'
  • Sep 16, 2023

Karamo Brown on Being Snubbed From 'Queer Eye' Co-Star's Bachelor Party: 'The Shade of It All!'

21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Divorcing Him Due to Alleged Latto Affair
  • Sep 16, 2023

21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Divorcing Him Due to Alleged Latto Affair

Drea de Matteo Joins OnlyFans After Refusing to Comply With Hollywood's Vaccine Mandates
  • Sep 16, 2023

Drea de Matteo Joins OnlyFans After Refusing to Comply With Hollywood's Vaccine Mandates

Gene Simmons Will Never Leave His Wife Even If She Cheats on Him
  • Sep 16, 2023

Gene Simmons Will Never Leave His Wife Even If She Cheats on Him

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay
  • Sep 16, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Prince Harry Celebrates 39th Birthday With Meghan Markle and Their Pals in German Bar
  • Sep 16, 2023

Prince Harry Celebrates 39th Birthday With Meghan Markle and Their Pals in German Bar

Most Read
Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split
Celebrity

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Seen With Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child Together

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Seen With Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child Together

Elon Musk Reveals Amber Heard in Angelic 'Overwatch' Cosplay After She's Dubbed a 'Nightmare'

Elon Musk Reveals Amber Heard in Angelic 'Overwatch' Cosplay After She's Dubbed a 'Nightmare'

Nicki Minaj Hailed a 'Queen' After Getting Candid About Her MTV VMAs Wardrobe Malfunction

Nicki Minaj Hailed a 'Queen' After Getting Candid About Her MTV VMAs Wardrobe Malfunction