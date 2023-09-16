Karamo Brown on Being Snubbed From 'Queer Eye' Co-Star's Bachelor Party: 'The Shade of It All!'

Instagram Celebrity

While insisting he was not offended, Karamo admits he would not invite his TV co-star Antoni Porowski either if he were to throw a bachelor party of his own.

AceShowbiz - Antoni Porowski snubbed most of his "Queer Eye" co-stars from his bachelor party. The 39-year-old food expert marked his upcoming wedding to Kevin Harrington last weekend with a party in Tennessee's Blackberry Mountain, and though Tan France was present alongside the likes of Gigi Hadid, Reema Sampat, and Christian Coulso, the rest of the Fab 5 were not present, and Karamo Brown has now revealed he, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness weren't asked to be there.

"The shade of it all! Bobby was not invited, I was not invited, and Jonathan was not invited… just Tan was invited. The shade!" Karamo exclaimed on Sirius XM's "Andy Cohen Live".

Andy confirmed Bobby, 42, had told him similar on the show on the day before but had "said it nicer." The 55-year-old host laughed, "Bobby made it seems like, 'Oh we couldn't make it but Tan was able to make it.' "

Karamo said, "Nooo. Listen, I'm all about being real and being upfront. We weren't invited." Asked about how many people were present for the party, he added, "I don't know because I wasn't invited." But the culture expert didn't seem too upset, "When it comes to events like that - like family things, weddings - it costs money, so I don't take offense to it... I didn't take any shade to it."

Although the 42-year-old star assumes he and his "Queer Eye" co-stars will be at Antoni's wedding, he insisted he wouldn't be offended if he doesn't make the guest list. He said, "If we were not, I would be okay because people who get married, you understand what it costs per plate."

And if Karamo were to host a bachelor party of his own, he "would not" invite Antoni along. He said, "I drink. I'm doing a shroom. I'm doing, you know, having a good time. And he's not - he's sober. So 'I'm not gonna invite you, girl, so that you can be over in the corner... Like, no. So again, no shade."

