'The Masked Singer' Taps Rita Ora to Replace Nicole Scherzinger as Panelist
The hit FOX series announces that the longtime panelist will be stepping away for the upcoming season 11, with the 'Let You Love Me' singer joining to fill the void.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" will feature a new face in its forthcoming season 11. On Wednesday, September 13, the hit FOX series announced that longtime panelist Nicole Scherzinger will be stepping away for the season, with Rita Ora joining to fill the void. 

The decision is made as Nicole is set to return to London's West End this month, starring as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard". Rita, meanwhile, is no stranger to the franchise since she served as one of the panelists for the U.K. version of the singing competition series.

"New panelist alert! The incredible @RitaOra will be joining #TheMaskedSinger panel for Season 11!" the show announced the news on social media. Fans were beyonce excited with one commenting, "There’s already going to be a season 11 !?!?! Already can’t wait!!!" Another thrilled fan noted, "I love how this confirms that even though season 10 hasn't really started yet, it's been renewed for season 11."

While Nicole will exit "The Masked Singer" in the next season, the singer will still appear in the ongoing season 10 which was taped earlier this year. Other panelists like Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke are set to return for season 11 which is scheduled to air in midseason.

Season 10, meanwhile, kicked off this week with a special episode that featured Demi Lovato as Anonymous. The rocker mouse, who donned a red dress, black spiked jacket and combat boots, impressed everyone with her take on "What About Love?" by Heart.

"I wanted to do your show because it seems so fun and it has been so fun, and I get to sing," the "Heart Attack" singer explained, adding, "So it's the best of both worlds." Robin noted that he knew it was Demi as he shared, "When you're that good, you know... You are one of the great voices and talents of any generation."

Demi went on to say, "This has been so much fun. Your words are so kind and I took them to heart. So thank you and the energy from this audience is so great."

