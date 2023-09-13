 

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour
Instagram
Music

The lead vocalist of Slipknot opens up on his struggle with health problems, predicting that he may have only 'five years left' before quitting life on the road.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has said he is in "almost constant pain" on tour and isn't sure how long he will be able to continue to perform. The "Surfacing" singer celebrates his 50th birthday this December and has previously stated that he thinks he has "maybe five years left" of touring.

Admitting it is "hard f****** work" at his age, Corey has opened up on the physical and emotional demands travelling the world has on his health. "I've already said that physically I maybe have five years left, but at the same time, I go out of my way to really try to take care of myself," he shared in an interview with Rock Feed.

"Now I have a lot of f****** miles on me. It's hard for me. People don't realise this, but when I walk, I'm almost in constant pain. It's the knees, it's my feet. I have a broken toe on this foot. I have gout across my feet. It gets up into my joints and s***. Yeah, it's tough. I'm not as nimble as I used to be. I'm not 35 anymore. It's hard, but there are ways to do shows that don't require being that crazy now."

  Editors' Pick

Corey says being on tour "doesn't lend itself to being healthy" and says the lack of sleep and junk food all takes its toll on your wellbeing. He added, "You eat, like, s*** and sleep like s***. And nine times out of 10, you're gonna play like s***. We don't want that. So it's tough."

"Even a guy at my level, it's not always laid-out catering and the best food and the best people. Sometimes it's a soggy sandwich at 12,30 in the morning, and you're looking at it, going, 'If I put this in my body, I'm gonna throw up.' People don't f****** get that."

"Our crew gets it even worse, 'cause they have to f****** go in, make sure everything's good, and then they can go fucking take a nap. So it's not gravy all the time, man. It's tough. It's hard f****** work. Even at our level, it's hard work."

Slipknot have been on tour in 2023 in support of their latest album, 2022's "The End, So Far". Taylor is also set to embark on a run of UK and European solo dates in November in support of his second solo album, "CMFT2", due to be released on Friday, September 15.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify

Jamie Lynn Spears 'Ready to Challenge Herself' After Officially Joining 'DWTS' Season 32
Related Posts
Slipknot's Frontman Says People in Their Home State of Iowa Are 'Ashamed' of the Band

Slipknot's Frontman Says People in Their Home State of Iowa Are 'Ashamed' of the Band

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Doubts He'll Be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame After Criticism

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Doubts He'll Be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame After Criticism

Slipknot's Drummer Refuses to Play Without Earplugs After Hearing Loss Scare

Slipknot's Drummer Refuses to Play Without Earplugs After Hearing Loss Scare

Corey Taylor Hints at Slipknot Headlining 2023 Download

Corey Taylor Hints at Slipknot Headlining 2023 Download

Latest News
MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Goes Nuts Over NSYNC's Surprise Reunion
  • Sep 13, 2023

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Goes Nuts Over NSYNC's Surprise Reunion

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances
  • Sep 13, 2023

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour
  • Sep 13, 2023

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour

'Emotional' Ariana Grande Explains Why She Stopped Getting Filler and Botox
  • Sep 13, 2023

'Emotional' Ariana Grande Explains Why She Stopped Getting Filler and Botox

Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify
  • Sep 13, 2023

Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify

Mel B Finds It 'Foreign' to Have 'Caring' Partner After Stephen Belafonte Divorce
  • Sep 13, 2023

Mel B Finds It 'Foreign' to Have 'Caring' Partner After Stephen Belafonte Divorce

Most Read
Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split
Music

Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison

Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison

Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 200 for 2 Weeks With Self-Titled Album

Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 200 for 2 Weeks With Self-Titled Album

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Shania Twain Would Love to Collaborate With Adele

Shania Twain Would Love to Collaborate With Adele

Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

Artist of the Week: Burna Boy

Artist of the Week: Burna Boy