Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify
The 'Single Soon' singer expresses her gratitude shortly after 'Calm Down', her collaboration with rapper Rema, reached one billion streams on the giant platform.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is thankful after reaching one billion streams on Spotify with her hit track "Calm Down". The pop star's song - which is a collaboration with Nigerian singer/rapper Rema - has got her into the streaming giant's so-called "Billions Club" of artists who have all clocked up more than a billion listens with their tracks - joining songs like Katy Perry's "Roar" and "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus as well as tracks by Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and more.

"We can't Calm Down, @heisrema has entered the #BillionsClub with the first African artist-led track to hit a billion streams on Spotify! Congratulations to Rema and @SelenaGomez!" Spotify Africa acknowledged the milestone in a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - declaring Rema is the first African artist to land in the exclusive club.

Selena also acknowledged the achievement by reposting the message and writing, "I'm so grateful. Love you @heisrema ! @Spotify @SpotifyAfrica."

Rema was also thrilled with the news and released a statement expressing his delight, saying, "It's a blessing. It's not just a big win for me, my team and family, it's also a big one for the culture. I feel really happy and I'm really proud of the fans as well for going back to the song and putting people on the song. Shout out to the DJs and everyone who made this possible."

Rema's original version of "Calm Down" was released in February 2022 and featured on his debut solo album "Rave and Roses". He later teamed up with Selena to produce their remixed version which landed in August 2022 and made it to number three on America's Billboard Hot 100 chart.

