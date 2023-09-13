 

Pink Calls Out 'Hateful' Follower for Comparing Her to Transgender Comedian Eddie Izzard

The 'What About Us' hitmaker is not amused by an online joke in which she is compared to transgender comedian Eddie Izzard, calling the social media post 'hateful.'

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pink has slammed a troll who used an Eddie Izzard photo to wish her a happy birthday. The "Get This Party Started" hitmaker marked her 44th birthday on Friday, September 8 and now she has responded after someone tried to compare her and the 61-year-old comedian and politician's looks on social media.

"Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post. I explained to her that I've never met you, I don't know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don't know you. Congrats. You're no one," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She pointed out that despite some "anonymous, lonely" people sending hate on social media, a lot of others are "rad." She continued, "What these kind of people are are anonymous, lonely, And Miserable. But most people are smart, good, and rad."

And Pink also insisted the troll could have chosen a much "worse" photo to try and insult her with, rather than choosing the picture of Eddie from her appearance at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards in July 2022.

She added, "MOST IMPORTANTLY - what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could've chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f***o. At least be creative next time dum dum."

Earlier this year, Eddie - who has used she/her pronouns since 2020 - revealed she has added Suzy to her moniker after wanting the name since she was 10 years old. Speaking at a recording of Matt Forde's 'Political Party' podcast, the comedian and politician said, "I'm Eddie."

"There's another name I'm going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which I wanted to be since I was 10. I'm going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard. That's how I'm gonna roll so people can choose what they want, they can't make a mistake, they can't go wrong."

