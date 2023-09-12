 

Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split

Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Music

The middle member of the Jonas Brothers is overwhelmed with emotion during a live performance amid his divorce as he delivers a song he wrote for his estranged wife.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas cried while thanking his fans before singing the song he wrote for his estranged wife Sophie Turner. The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, has been hitting the road with his brothers over the last few weeks amid news of his divorce from the "Game of Thrones" actress, 27, and at his show at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, he told fans before he launched into a rendition of "Hesitate", "Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family - I love you guys."

While the crowd cheered him on, he walked around the stage and looked down at the ground. A video from one concertgoer showed him in close-up singing the lyrics to the song while a single tear rolled from his eye.

During the moment Joe was singing the lines, "Time, time only heals if we work through it now, I promise we'll figure this out." Joe continued to sing the chorus along with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas despite being overcome with emotion.

His parents Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr. were watching in the audience and a clip showed Denise putting her hand over her mouth and shook her head as soon as her children began playing the song.

Joe also told fans at the Saturday gig, "It's been a crazy week I just wanna say, look - if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. OK?"

  Editors' Pick

He filed for divorce from Sophie, with whom he has daughter Willa, three, as well as another girl born last year, on 5 September after four years of marriage and two daughters.

The couple said in a joint statement at the time, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Sources told Page Six Joe has been "unhappy" for a while in his marriage to Sophie. One added, "Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. An unhappy home isn't a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year."

The former couple eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 and said "I do" again at a more glamorous wedding in France later that year.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson

Spike Lee Claps Back at Critics Who Accused His Movie of Inciting Black People to Riot
Related Posts
Joe Jonas Addresses His Split From Sophie Turner on Stage

Joe Jonas Addresses His Split From Sophie Turner on Stage

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Joe Jonas Accused of Soliciting Explicit Photos From 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas During His Teen

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

Joe Jonas Alleged to Be 'Less Than Supportive' of Struggling Sophie Turner After Birth of 2nd Child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Remain 'Collaborative' Amid Divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Remain 'Collaborative' Amid Divorce

Latest News
Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests
  • Sep 12, 2023

Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

Spike Lee Claps Back at Critics Who Accused His Movie of Inciting Black People to Riot
  • Sep 12, 2023

Spike Lee Claps Back at Critics Who Accused His Movie of Inciting Black People to Riot

Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split
  • Sep 12, 2023

Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson
  • Sep 12, 2023

Kathy Griffin Reveals Pedophile Brother, Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson

Amy Schumer Removes Instagram Post Poking Fun at Nicole Kidman Amid Backlash
  • Sep 12, 2023

Amy Schumer Removes Instagram Post Poking Fun at Nicole Kidman Amid Backlash

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps
  • Sep 12, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Likes to Be 'in Control' During Bedroom Romps

Most Read
Ed Sheeran 'So, So Sorry' for Calling Off Las Vegas Gig Just Hours Before Show
Music

Ed Sheeran 'So, So Sorry' for Calling Off Las Vegas Gig Just Hours Before Show

Ozzy Osbourne Too Upset to Talk About Show Cancellation

Ozzy Osbourne Too Upset to Talk About Show Cancellation

Fans Beg Nas Not to Retire After He Shares 'The Finale' Teaser

Fans Beg Nas Not to Retire After He Shares 'The Finale' Teaser

Recording Academy CEO Says Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab Is 'Not Eligible' for Grammy

Recording Academy CEO Says Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab Is 'Not Eligible' for Grammy

Gwen Stefani Guiding Son Kingston After He Considers Music Career

Gwen Stefani Guiding Son Kingston After He Considers Music Career

Cardi B Says Her Sophomore Album Isn't Coming This Year

Cardi B Says Her Sophomore Album Isn't Coming This Year

Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison

Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison

Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 200 for 2 Weeks With Self-Titled Album

Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 200 for 2 Weeks With Self-Titled Album

Artist of the Week: Burna Boy

Artist of the Week: Burna Boy