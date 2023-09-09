 

Pamela Anderson Needs 'Two Hours' to Apply Her 'Natural' Look

Pamela Anderson Needs 'Two Hours' to Apply Her 'Natural' Look
CBS
Celebrity

The former 'Baywatch' actress loves going natural with her look but the blonde bombshell claims it 'still takes two hours in front of a mirror' to achieve her desired look.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pamela Anderson has said her new natural look "still takes two hours in front of the mirror." The former "Baywatch" star has quit heavy make-up and is embracing a more relaxed image but she's revealed looking natural is just as time-consuming as wearing a full face of cosmetics because it still takes hours to achieve.

"This is a new chapter in my life and, I don't know, natural beauty still takes two hours in front of a mirror," she joked when speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, the 56-year-old actress revealed she decided to change up her look after the death of her longtime make-up artist Alexis Vogel. She told the publication, "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup."

  Editors' Pick

Pamela added her new look has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too." She went on, "I did notice that there were all these people doing big make-up looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone's doing."

"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I'm kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really ... what's happening to me?' It's a journey. [But] I feel rooted for. I feel good. I'm in a good place."

The screen star added she's now most comfortable when she's at home working in her garden or making pottery. She's poured her love of renovations into her reality show "Pamela's Garden of Eden" which shows her doing up her home - previously owned by her grandmother - on Vancouver Island in her native Canada.

She's also showing off her culinary skills by working on new show "Pamela's Cooking With Love" which will show her creating plant-based menus and whipping up vegetarian meals at her home for family and friends.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Scream' Creator Sides With Neve Campbell Over Salary Dispute

Elvis Presley Shouted Insults at Himself When Watching His Own Movie in Theater
Related Posts
Pamela Anderson Loves 'No Strings Attached' in Self-Rewards

Pamela Anderson Loves 'No Strings Attached' in Self-Rewards

Pamela Anderson's Stalker Hid Under Her Bed and Slept in Her 'Baywatch' Bikini

Pamela Anderson's Stalker Hid Under Her Bed and Slept in Her 'Baywatch' Bikini

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Her Struggle During Younger Years When She Was 'Trying to Survive'

Pamela Anderson Reflects on Her Struggle During Younger Years When She Was 'Trying to Survive'

Pamela Anderson Unable to Relate to Barbie Despite Owning One of the First Dolls

Pamela Anderson Unable to Relate to Barbie Despite Owning One of the First Dolls

Latest News
Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges
  • Sep 09, 2023

Chrisean Rock Gets 4 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charges

Tyler Stanaland 'Still Healing' From Brittany Snow Divorce
  • Sep 09, 2023

Tyler Stanaland 'Still Healing' From Brittany Snow Divorce

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man
  • Sep 09, 2023

Fans Not Buying It After Lil Reese Apologizes for Recording a Friend Pouring Water on Homeless Man

Cardi B Insists She's 'Very Shy' Despite Her Raunchy Persona
  • Sep 09, 2023

Cardi B Insists She's 'Very Shy' Despite Her Raunchy Persona

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her
  • Sep 09, 2023

Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Olivia Rodrigo Announced as Performer for 2023 MTV VMAs
  • Sep 09, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Announced as Performer for 2023 MTV VMAs

Most Read
Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama
Celebrity

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Friends of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Desperately Try to 'Save' Her From Rapper

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Paul McCartney Finds His Wife's Bedtime Routine 'a Little Too Exciting'

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Is Doting Dad in First Outing With Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub

Leonardo DiCaprio and Model Vittoria Ceretti Caught Making Out at Ibiza Nightclub

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash

Julia Fox Defends Her Risque Look at NYFW Amid Backlash