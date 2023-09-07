 

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy

Ghostwriter, the anonymous creator of the fake collaboration between the two Canadian stars, has submitted the track for Song of The Year and Best Rap Song for the 66th Grammy Awards.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake and The Weekend might have been beefing with Grammy, but they will still likely see their names on next year's ceremony. A fake collab that imitates the two Canadian stars, "Heart on My Sleeve", is said to be eligible despite the use of AI technology.

Ghostwriter, the anonymous creator of the tune, has submitted the track for Song of The Year and Best Rap Song for the 66th Grammy Awards. Reacting to the matter, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told The New York Times, "As far as the creative side, it's absolutely eligible because it was written by a human."

The Grammys previously announced that any works created solely using AI are not eligible for awards. While they refuse to recognize work that "contains no human authorship" in any category, the Recording Academy decided that songs containing elements of AI would be considered as long as they also have "meaningful contributions" from a human.

"If there's an AI voice singing the song or AI instrumentation, we'll consider it. But in a songwriting-based category, it has to have been mostly written by a human," Harvey stated at the time. "The same goes for performance categories - only a human performer can be considered for a Grammy."

"At this point, we are going to allow AI music and content to be submitted," he further elaborated. "But the Grammys will only be allowed to go to human creators who have contributed creatively in the appropriate categories."

Aside from "Heart on My Sleeve", Ghostwriter created a song that sounds like Travis Scott (II) and 21 Savage. "it's been awhile… can't kill a ghost @trvisXX x @21savage out now," he penned on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, September 7.

