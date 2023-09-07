 

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Ditch Wedding Rings During Outing Following His Affair Rumors

The 'Black Swan' actress and her husband are spotted taking a stroll with their kids in Paris three months after the French dancer was rumored to have an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Etienne.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied further fueled rumors that there's trouble in paradise in their marriage. Three months after his alleged affair was made public, the "Black Swan" actress and her husband were spotted without their wedding rings during an outing in France.

In a photo obtained by Daily Mail, the 42-year-old and her spouse were seen exiting their apartment to escort their two kids, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, six, to school. Though the pair walked side-by-side, the two looked somber and they noticeably ditched their rings.

This was not the first time the Oscar winner and the choreographer put united front amid split news. On August 22, they reunited to watch England's Lionesses take on Spain's La Rojas together at Stadium Australia. They watched the match alongside their son, Aleph.

  Editors' Pick

Benjamin's alleged infidelity was first exposed in June. He was rumored to have an affair with Camille Etienne after he was spotted around his office with the 25-year-old climate activist. Despite feeling "humiliated" by the affair rumors, Natalie reportedly still tried to make her marriage to Benjamin work at the time.

A source spoke to Us Weekly in June, "Natalie believes Benjamin's affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him." A different source, meanwhile, added that the French dancer "regrets" his wrongdoing.

In August, however, Us Weekly reported that Natalie and Benjamin had separated following his affair scandal. A so-called insider spilled to the outlet, "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs."

Natalie herself appeared to hint at the split during her public appearance in Sydney a few days prior. She ditched her wedding ring when attending the Angel City Equity Summit on August 4, which happened to be her and Benjamin's 11th wedding anniversary.

