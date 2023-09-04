 

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows
Cover Images/Media Punch
Music

Returning the love to a fan who spent their furniture money on his concerts, the 'Nice for What' rapper gifts them $50,000 at his show in Las Vegas before urging concertgoers to treat others with kindness.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has once again shown his generosity to his fan. The Canadian superstar has returned the love to a superfan to spend their money on his show tickets by gifting them $50,000 at one of his latest concerts.

During the "It's All a Blur Tour" stop in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 3, Drizzy was speaking to the crowd when he noticed a fan holding an interesting sign. "He got a sign that says, 'Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life,' " he read it aloud for other concertgoers.

From there, the OVO Sound founder made the decision to give the fan $50,000 for their troubles. "You know what my man. Your furniture money, I'mma give you 50 bands tonight 'cause I love you," he told the fan, as the audience cheered on.

  Editors' Pick

The "In My Feelings" hitmaker went on to give a message to the audience, explaining why they need to treat others with kindness. "Hey, listen," he began, "This is what life is about. I'm trying to teach you something now. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through."

Prior to this, Drake surprised a lucky fan with a luxurious gift. While performing in Los Angeles last month, the "Hotline Bling" rapper handed out a pink Hermes Birkin bag to one concertgoer. "Drake aint cheap!" he could be heard joking while carrying the medium-sized handbag with one of his hands as he approached the audience from the stage. After giving the luxurious bag, he did not forget to give a suggestion for the fan's safety. "Make sure she has security on the way out," he stated.

Later in August, Drizzy treated fans to free tickets to his tour after postponing his concert in Vancouver, Canada at the last minute. The 36-year-old held a scavenger hunt on his website, with those who were able to find certain codes on the platform being rewarded with the free tickets.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'One Piece' Live-Action Series Showrunner Reveals Most Controversial Changes Made From Manga

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle
Related Posts
Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Drake Dragged for Acting 'Gangsta' in New Snippet Supporting Young Thug

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Treats Fans to Free Tickets After Postponing Vancouver Concert Last Minute

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Drake Admits He's Still 'Finishing Up' His New Album, Insists It'll Be 'Worth the Wait'

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Drake Fans Left Disappointed Upon Learning That His New Album Wasn't Released

Latest News
Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability
  • Sep 04, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability

Hayden Panettiere Stuns Fans With New Pink Hair
  • Sep 04, 2023

Hayden Panettiere Stuns Fans With New Pink Hair

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle
  • Sep 04, 2023

Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle

Former Playboy model Lisa Lyon in Hospice Amid Pancreatic Cancer Battle
  • Sep 04, 2023

Former Playboy model Lisa Lyon in Hospice Amid Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Selena Gomez Hugs Brooklyn Beckham Before Attending Beyonce Concert With Nicola Peltz
  • Sep 04, 2023

Selena Gomez Hugs Brooklyn Beckham Before Attending Beyonce Concert With Nicola Peltz

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows
  • Sep 04, 2023

Drake Gives Fan $50K for Spending Their Furniture Money on His Shows

Most Read
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge
Music

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Copyright Lawsuit Over 'WAP' and 'Thot S**t' Tossed by Judge

Adele to Be Offered $1 Million a Night for New Las Vegas Run

Adele to Be Offered $1 Million a Night for New Las Vegas Run

Akon No Longer Chasing Hits, Opting to Explore His African Roots With His New Music

Akon No Longer Chasing Hits, Opting to Explore His African Roots With His New Music

Kanye West Holed Up in Studio 'All Summer' to Complete Comeback Album

Kanye West Holed Up in Studio 'All Summer' to Complete Comeback Album

Lady GaGa Dedicates 'Whole Show' to Tony Bennett on Her Return to Las Vegas After His Death

Lady GaGa Dedicates 'Whole Show' to Tony Bennett on Her Return to Las Vegas After His Death

Nicki Minaj Brags 'Pink Friday 2' Will Be the 'Best Album Released in Years'

Nicki Minaj Brags 'Pink Friday 2' Will Be the 'Best Album Released in Years'

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo 'Surprised' by Rumors Saying She's Shading Taylor Swift on Her Song 'Vampire'

Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'

Billie Eilish Performs in Ireland Like a Pro Despite Warning Fans She's 'Really Sick'