 

'Yesterday' Lawsuit by Movie Fans Over Ana de Armas' Deleted Scene Has Been Thrown Out by Judge

Universal Pictures
Movie

The Judge overseeing the case centering on Ana de Armas' deleted scene has sided with movie studio and called the lawsuit filed by movie fans 'self-inflicted injury.'

  • Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - A judge has tossed out a lawsuit from two movie fans who claimed to have been tricked into watching "Yesterday" because Ana de Armas featured in the trailer. Peter Michael Rosza of San Diego and Conor Woulfe, both from Maryland, lodged a $5 million class action lawsuit against Universal Studios alleging they paid $3.99 each to watch Danny Boyle's film on streaming service Amazon Prime but were disappointed to learn Ana had been cut from the movie despite being featured in the teaser clip.

They sued for false advertisement, unjust enrichment, and violation of unfair competition - claiming "consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The suit added, "Unable to rely on fame of the actors playing Jack Malik or Ellie to maximize ticket and movie sales and rentals, Defendant consequently used Ms. De Armas's fame, radiance and brilliance to promote the film by including her scenes in the movie trailers advertising 'Yesterday'."

However, US district judge Stephen Wilson has now thrown the suit out - calling the case a "self-inflicted injury."

  Editors' Pick

It came after Woulfe added an amendment in which he revealed he actually rented the film a second time via Google Play in 2023 claiming there were "misrepresentations on Google" because De Armas came up as a member of the "Yesterday" cast in Google searches.

The actress had initially been cast in the film - which was written by Richard Curtis and directed by Boyle - as a love interest for the character played by Himesh Patel. However, her role was later edited out of the movie after a number of screenings with test audiences.

The trailer showed De Armas sitting with Patel on the set of US TV talk show "The Late Late Show with James Corden".

