 

Meg Ryan to Make Movie Comeback With 'What Happens Later'

Meg Ryan to Make Movie Comeback With 'What Happens Later'
ABC
Movie

After eight years of hiatus, the 'Sleepless in Seattle' actress is set to return to the big screen by starring in and directing a new movie called 'What Happens Later'.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meg Ryan planned her return to Hollywood after being sent the script for "What Happens Later" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Sleepless in Seattle" star will be back on the big screen for the first time in eight years with the new movie about two former lovers trapped in an airport with the actress starring opposite David Duchovny and also directing the picture - and she's revealed it all came about while she was stuck at home back in 2020.

"They sent me the script - which was a first or second draft by the playwright [Steven Dietz] - based on a play called 'Shooting Star'," Meg explained in a chat with Interview magazine - believed to have been given before the Hollywood actors strike.

"I had just moved to California at the beginning of the pandemic and it was this big collective pause, so that script got me thinking about what was happening in the world, how we were all kind of put under a glass."

  Editors' Pick

"I started working on it and over the course of a year and a half, the script evolved and David came on. We got to know each other over these Zoom calls and some of those conversations found their way into the script, too."

She added of her co-star Duchovny, "I didn't really know him before. We'd only met a couple of times, maybe 20 years ago. But I remembered, more than all of his other amazing work like 'The X-Files' and 'Californication', him on 'The Larry Sanders Show' …He's really smart and he's such a unique kind of funny that we all thought he would be so perfect [in the role]."

Meg's last movie was 2015 drama "Ithaca" which she also directed, and she insists she wants to continue directing more films. She added, "I want to direct again just so I can sit in the chair, because I'm sure there's a lot of things I missed."

"I hadn't done a role in a really long time, but it was fun with David. A lot of it was done in two shots. I'm proud of that. I set up everything beforehand so that once we were there, it was just David and I trying to tell the truth."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Adam Driver Urges Big Studios to Follow Smaller Firms in Solving Unions' Demands Amid Strike

Akon Dishes on Why He Distanced Himself From His African Roots During Early Career
Related Posts
Meg Ryan to Star and Direct 'What Happens Later'

Meg Ryan to Star and Direct 'What Happens Later'

Latest News
Playboi Carti Announces Rescheduled 'Antagonist Tour'
  • Sep 01, 2023

Playboi Carti Announces Rescheduled 'Antagonist Tour'

Billy Porter's Met Gala Invite 'Revoked' After Dissing Anna Wintour
  • Sep 01, 2023

Billy Porter's Met Gala Invite 'Revoked' After Dissing Anna Wintour

Akon Dishes on Why He Distanced Himself From His African Roots During Early Career
  • Sep 01, 2023

Akon Dishes on Why He Distanced Himself From His African Roots During Early Career

Meg Ryan to Make Movie Comeback With 'What Happens Later'
  • Sep 01, 2023

Meg Ryan to Make Movie Comeback With 'What Happens Later'

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Offered to Pay Late-Night Staffers Amid Strikes, Says Jimmy Kimmel
  • Sep 01, 2023

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Offered to Pay Late-Night Staffers Amid Strikes, Says Jimmy Kimmel

Adam Driver Urges Big Studios to Follow Smaller Firms in Solving Unions' Demands Amid Strike
  • Sep 01, 2023

Adam Driver Urges Big Studios to Follow Smaller Firms in Solving Unions' Demands Amid Strike

Most Read
Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design
Movie

Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Diane Franklin 'Fascinated' by Mysterious Element of Horror Films

Diane Franklin 'Fascinated' by Mysterious Element of Horror Films

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie

'The Batman' Sequel's New Start Date and Potential Villain Revealed

'The Batman' Sequel's New Start Date and Potential Villain Revealed

Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date

Adam Driver Urges Big Studios to Follow Smaller Firms in Solving Unions' Demands Amid Strike

Adam Driver Urges Big Studios to Follow Smaller Firms in Solving Unions' Demands Amid Strike