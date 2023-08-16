 

Jenna Jameson Addresses Weight Loss, Credits Keto Diet and Intermittent Fasting

The former adult movie star reveals she has adopted keto diet and intermittent fasting while also ditching all of her medication as she reflects on her latest weight loss.

AceShowbiz - Jenna Jameson plans to "mind" her health with a keto diet. The former adult film star, 49, has been slimming down in recent weeks and explained that she's switched back to a diet that omits carbohydrates and instead focuses on protein and fat, causing weight loss through being in the metabolic state of ketosis.

"I wanted to address a few things, I know a lot of people are addressing my weight loss. I'm just minding my health. I'm back to Keto, it makes me feel the best and I'm doing a little bit of intermittent fasting so the weight is falling off. I'm also off all medication so we love that," she said in a video posted to Instagram.

The "I Dream of Jenna" star previously shed 80 pounds throughout 2019 and into 2020 by following the same diet plan before "eating everything and anything" and starting up the regime once again.

At the time, she explained, "I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life. I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it's hard to maintain, and after a year and a half I concur (sic)."

Meanwhile, Jenna tied the knot with her partner Jessi Lawless at the Church of the West in Las Vegas, Nevada in May and previously explained that cooking is one of her favourite things she can do to "satisfy" her wife. She said, "I'm pretty well-known for being a chef. I cook. So it's my love language, I guess. It's very satisfying to me to watch!"

Despite working in the adult film business, Jenna has claimed that she's really an "introvert." She said, "I'm a homebody. I just like being with Jessi - I guess it's I'm an introvert. I think that so many years of being in the public eye has made me into this person that just enjoys the simple things."

