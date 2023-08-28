 

Millie Bobby Brown Counts 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Noah Schnapp as Her Only Friend in Showbusiness

The Eleven depicter is fine with having a few friends in the entertainment industry because she already has enough 'good people' who genuinely care about her.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown only has a few friends in showbusiness. The 19-year-old actress says that she has a "huge support unit" around her amid her global fame but admits that the only friend she has from the world of showbusiness is her "Stranger Things" co-star Noah Schnapp along with some people she met at college.

"You have to have good people around you. I don't think it's good to have expectations of anyone. It's OK to change, to grow. I'm grateful that young girls use me as someone they are able to walk alongside, but if [we both] go in another direction, that's OK too," she told The Sunday Times.

"I have a huge support unit and I think when you have friends who genuinely care about you it's a huge help. I don't have many industry friends at all, just Noah and some friends from college."

The "Enola Holmes" star also revealed that she does not use social media - unless granted access by her team - and doesn't have the apps on her phone because she is "not interested" in using them until it becomes a "more positive environment" for younger people.

She said, "I'm not interested in what others are saying about me. Until it becomes a positive environment for young people I don't think I should have access to it so frequently. [I post] so my fans feel they have a direct line to me. I feel completely happy in remaining detached from that world."

Meanwhile, Millie has played Eleven on "Stranger Things" since the age of 11 and admitted ahead of the show's final season that she is ready for the hit Netflix series to "wrap up" even though production has been halted by the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

She added, "I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I'm ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up. It's like graduating high school. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

