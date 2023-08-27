Rose Byrne Weirded Out by 'Bridesmaids' Filming

Universal Pictures Movie

Aug 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rose Byrne felt "weird" working with mostly all women on "Bridesmaids". The 44-year-old Australian actress played the snooty and over-the-top bridesmaid Helen Harris III in the 2011 rom-com classic, alongside Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ellie Kemper, Rebel Wilson, and more. The movie was one of few productions that was female-dominated of its time.

"It was one of those jobs where I had no idea that it would become such a beloved film at all. It was like a midsize film," she said on the "SmartLess" podcast.

"It was weird acting with that many women I must say that was bizarre like the big days where we had all those set pieces and it was just like eight women, or all of the girls together, it was weird because that was really unusual because usually if you're in a film it's not often you're the only woman or you're doing a scene opposite a guy or it's very rare to have that. I remember thinking those days were so fun because we all really hit it off. It was a very good vibe on set."

Rose's comment on working with a mostly-female cast in the male-dominated movie business comes after she revealed she teaches her sons about equality and female empowerment.

Rose has two young sons Rocco and Rafa, with partner Bobby Cannavale and has said she wants to make sure her children are aware of the importance of gender equality, especially when it comes to raising a family.

She told Marie Claire Australia, "For a start, I teach them [about women's rights] by being a working parent. We're an example of a household that balances both parents going out to work. But I also totally respect mothers who stay home. It's really hard work. Why is [raising a family] not working? What goes on in the home is the most beneficial contribution to children and [society]."

Rose starred as Gloria Steinem in the 2020 series "Mrs. America", and said she thought she knew about feminism before taking on the role, but learned so much about the movement while playing the journalist.

Gloria became nationally recognised as a leader and a spokeswoman for the American feminist movement in the late 1960s and early 1970s and was involved in the ultimately unsuccessful fight in the 1970s to pass the Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution, which is what "Mrs. America" was based on.

Rose added, "I thought I knew about feminist history before that. I'd read 'The Feminine Mystique' by Betty Friedan and 'The Beauty Myth' by Naomi Wolf, so I thought I knew. And then I realised I know nothing."

"It's a fascinating era that's largely undiscussed and undocumented. Events like the women's conference in Houston in 1977 had a huge influence on politics and administrations. The fact [the Equal Rights Amendment] was never ratified, meaning it's actually not in the US constitution that women have equal rights as men. What's so scary about being equal? Why's that such a dangerous and terrifying thing for people to embrace?"

