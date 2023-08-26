 

Mica Paris' Car Stolen From Outside Her House

Mica Paris' Car Stolen From Outside Her House
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'EastEnders' star has fallen victim to a robbery as a thief ran off with her Range Rover when the car was parked just outside her home in central London.

  • Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mica Paris' Range Rover has been robbed from outside her Holland Park home. The 54-year-old singer says she is the latest high-profile Holland Park resident to be hit by thieves but vows that they won't chase her out of her home.

"The thing with the Ranges is they don't have a key - it's just a button, so it's keyless. I didn't get my car back, it's gone. Holland Park is an affluent area, and everybody is getting robbed there. I'm a Londoner. I love it here. People are struggling and that's why these things happen," she said to MailOnline.

The robbery of Mica's car comes after Simon Cowell offloaded his own Holland Park mansion after a spate of robberies.

  Editors' Pick

In 2015, a burglar stole jewellery and passports from the music mogul's London home while he and his family slept. In an impact statement given in court, Simon said the incident had left him in "constant fear'" of another break-in that "may be worse next time."

And in 2012, Simon called security after a woman with a brick got into the bathroom of his house.

Earlier this year, Simon admitted that he had no idea that a security expert who had lost a fortune after working with A-listers was plotting to rob some of his ex-clients with the help of a Bulgarian decoder device worth £750, until after British tabloid The Sun had handed a dossier to police and exposed the planned raid.

After learning of the plot, he told The Sun newspaper, "When I initially was told about this story by The Sun, I couldn't believe it. It was like something out of a science fiction film. I want to thank the team at The Sun who have been working hard to expose this."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jonathan Van Ness Credits Pets for Keeping Depression at Bay

Spice Girls Developing Coming-of-Age Movie Using Their Hit Singles
Related Posts
Mica Paris Dedicates MBE Honor to Grandmother

Mica Paris Dedicates MBE Honor to Grandmother

Latest News
Mica Paris' Car Stolen From Outside Her House
  • Aug 26, 2023

Mica Paris' Car Stolen From Outside Her House

Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027
  • Aug 26, 2023

Justin Bieber Hires New Lawyer to End Contract With Scooter Braun That Should Expire in 2027

Jonathan Van Ness Credits Pets for Keeping Depression at Bay
  • Aug 26, 2023

Jonathan Van Ness Credits Pets for Keeping Depression at Bay

Kevin Hart Laments Looking Like a 'Mess' After Race Injury: 'Everything's Swollen'
  • Aug 26, 2023

Kevin Hart Laments Looking Like a 'Mess' After Race Injury: 'Everything's Swollen'

Ariana Madix 'Sad' and 'Angry' Over Bethenny Frankel's Interview With Raquel Leviss
  • Aug 26, 2023

Ariana Madix 'Sad' and 'Angry' Over Bethenny Frankel's Interview With Raquel Leviss

Liam Payne Looks Haggard Following Hospitalization With Serious Kidney Infection
  • Aug 26, 2023

Liam Payne Looks Haggard Following Hospitalization With Serious Kidney Infection

Most Read
Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Photo of Blac Youngsta's Brother's Murder Suspect Released After the Rapper's Ominous Posts

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Kerry Katona Justifies Selling Her Racy Contents, Feels 'Empowered' by OnlyFans

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Salma Hayek's New Sizzling Photo Prompts Sharon Stone to Gush Over Her Hotness

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Nicki Minaj Expresses Excitement After Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Her Swatting Suspect

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

VonViddy's Sister Confirms TikTok Star Died by Suicide at 32 Just Hours After He Shared Final Video

VonViddy's Sister Confirms TikTok Star Died by Suicide at 32 Just Hours After He Shared Final Video