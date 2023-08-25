Sofia Coppola Horrified as 'Nepo' Daughter Mocked Parents for Grounding Her Over Helicopter Fiasco

Celebrity

The 'Bling Ring' director addresses daughter's viral video in which the girl mocked her parents for grounding her after she tried to charter a helicopter on dad's credit card to visit a pal.

AceShowbiz - Sofia Coppola felt dismayed by her daughter Romy Mars' viral TikTok video about being grounded. Back in March, Romy, 16 - whose father is Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars - shared a hilarious video about getting grounded for trying to charter a helicopter on her dad's credit card in order to visit a friend.

"Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I'm grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to visit a camp friend. They don't want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter...," Romy explained in the video.

The video went viral and Sofia admitted having her parenting discussed publicly was horrifying. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "We were raised to be so private, and social media is so the opposite of how I grew up. So it was the best way for her to be rebellious. I got lots of compliments on her filmmaking. And comedy. She's funny. But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would've hoped for."

Meanwhile, Sofia - whose father is director Francis Ford Coppola - admitted that being a mother to teen girls influenced her new movie "Priscilla". She explained, "Now I can see the mother's point of view also. And I see all these teen-girl objects in my house that look like set dressing from one of my movies. In my life, I'm like, 'Oh my God, now I'm the villain character.' That's new. I can't believe that."

And, growing up in a famous family also helped her to tell Priscilla's story. She said, "I know from my family what it's like to be inside a show business family. I know that growing up, people are looking at you in a different way."

"And also living in a house with my dad, this big personality, a great artist and a lot of our life revolving around that. And seeing my mom's life, how she was trying to find her way within his, I could relate to that."

