 

'The Equalizer' Director Considers Using AI to De-Age Denzel Washington for Origin Story

'The Equalizer' Director Considers Using AI to De-Age Denzel Washington for Origin Story
Columbia Pictures
Movie

Antoine Fuqua is mulling over the idea of using artificial intelligence to digitally make his lead actor look younger on screen for a possible origin story of Robert McCall.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Denzel Washington could be digitally turned younger for an origin story in "The Equalizer" film franchise. The 68-year-old actor is back as vigilante ex-hitman Robert McCall in "The Equalizer 3" and director Antoine Fuqua revealed that he contemplated using the AI technology in the new movie.

"I definitely thought about it a lot. Especially now with the new technology and the AI and all of that kind of stuff... Is there a story to be told how (McCall) became this person - the younger version. I've had the conversation with Richard Wenk (writer of all three 'The Equalizer' films) quite a bit," Antoine told NME.

De-aging technology has been used in popular movies such as "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "The Irishman" although Fuqua is not clear where Washington stands on the practice. The "Olympus Has Fallen" director said, "I haven't talked to Denzel about that yet."

  Editors' Pick

"It's all so fresh and new. I'm still watching (the technology). I've watched Harrison Ford's film and I know there are other movies coming out. I think Sony has one coming out with Tom Hanks soon ('Here'). And I'm hearing the technology is getting better and better and better. So I'm kind of watching it to see where it goes."

"The Equalizer 3]" finds McCall in a small Italian town where he discovers that his new friends are living in fear of the local mafia and Fuqua explained that viewers will see a "darker" version of the character in this picture after the events of previous installments.

He said, "The first film was about (McCall) finding a purpose. And it's very external, right? He's helping people. The second one is more about making peace with his past. He's betrayed by his friends and (his colleague) dies and his wife has passed away... And then this one is more of a moral dilemma because he's a darker character... he's struggling with the violence and the brutality (of his actions)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sofia Coppola Horrified as 'Nepo' Daughter Mocked Parents for Grounding Her Over Helicopter Fiasco

Justin Timberlake Has Listed His Tennessee Estate for $10 Million
Related Posts
Queen Latifah Reacts to 'The Equalizer' Co-Star Chris Noth's Firing

Queen Latifah Reacts to 'The Equalizer' Co-Star Chris Noth's Firing

Chris Noth Fired From 'The Equalizer' After Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth Fired From 'The Equalizer' After Sexual Assault Allegations

Queen Latifah to Give Female Twist to 'The Equalizer' Reboot

Queen Latifah to Give Female Twist to 'The Equalizer' Reboot

Latest News
Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce Again Nearly Two Months After Reconciliation
  • Aug 25, 2023

Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce Again Nearly Two Months After Reconciliation

Bethenny Frankel Accused by Lala Kent of 'Completely' Exploiting Raquel Leviss
  • Aug 25, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Accused by Lala Kent of 'Completely' Exploiting Raquel Leviss

Justin Timberlake Has Listed His Tennessee Estate for $10 Million
  • Aug 25, 2023

Justin Timberlake Has Listed His Tennessee Estate for $10 Million

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day
  • Aug 25, 2023

Asian Doll Declares She's 'Never Leaving' OnlyFans After Making $100K in Just One Day

'The Equalizer' Director Considers Using AI to De-Age Denzel Washington for Origin Story
  • Aug 25, 2023

'The Equalizer' Director Considers Using AI to De-Age Denzel Washington for Origin Story

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss
  • Aug 25, 2023

Halle Bailey Backs Up Sister Chloe as She Appears to Hit Back at Funky Dineva's Diss

Most Read
Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Co-Star Vouches for His Return to the Franchise
Movie

Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Co-Star Vouches for His Return to the Franchise

Priscilla Presley Admits to Feeling 'Nervous' About Her Biopic

Priscilla Presley Admits to Feeling 'Nervous' About Her Biopic

Margot Robbie Fears 'Weirdest Fan Theory' About 'Barbie' Would Disappoint Fans

Margot Robbie Fears 'Weirdest Fan Theory' About 'Barbie' Would Disappoint Fans

Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Double in 'Shallow Hal' Reflects on Developing Eating Disorder After the Film

Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Double in 'Shallow Hal' Reflects on Developing Eating Disorder After the Film

50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster

50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster

'Thunderbolts' Director Promises It Will Be 'Different' From Other MCU Films

'Thunderbolts' Director Promises It Will Be 'Different' From Other MCU Films

'Fast and Furious' Writer David Ayer Felt 'Hijacked' Due to Lack of Recognition

'Fast and Furious' Writer David Ayer Felt 'Hijacked' Due to Lack of Recognition

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'