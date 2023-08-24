 

Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Co-Star Vouches for His Return to the Franchise

Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Co-Star Vouches for His Return to the Franchise
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

Vince Lozano, who starred as pirate Jacoby in the franchise's original 2003 movie, believes that the Jack Sparrow depicter 'deserves' a chance to reprise the iconic role after settling his legal dispute with Amber Heard.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Vince Lozano has called for Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow. The actor starred as pirate Jacoby in the franchise's original 2003 movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" and feels that Depp "deserves" a chance to reprise the lead role now his legal disputes with ex-wife Amber Heard are over.

Vince told MovieWeb, "I think he deserves another shot as Jack, but I don't think it's going to happen, I'm hearing a lot of stories out there. The audience is there though. I do a lot of pirate conventions and there's such a big subculture of people that dress up like pirates, and they love Johnny."

  Editors' Pick

Depp was axed as Jack Sparrow by Disney in 2018 in an attempt to bring a "new energy" to the franchise but Disney Studios Motion Picture president Sean Bailey did not rule out a potential return for the 60-year-old actor. In an interview with The New York Times newspaper, Bailey said, "We think we have a really good, exciting story that honours the films that have come before but also has something new to say."

Quizzed on whether Depp would be part of the movie, Bailey answered by saying that the studio was "noncommittal at this point." The "Edward Scissorhands" star mentioned during last year's defamation trial against Heard that he was disappointed that he didn't get to bid farewell to "Pirates of the Caribbean" after portraying Jack Sparrow in five films.

Depp said, "My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were. A franchise can only last for so long, and there's a way to end a franchise like that, and I thought that the characters deserved to have their way out, to end the franchise on a very good note. I planned on continuing until it was time to stop."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dua Lipa Tapped to Star in Disney+ Docuseries 'Camden'

Lizzo's Team Accused of 'Victim Shaming' as Her Lawyer Threatens 'Malicious Prosecution' Action
Related Posts
Johnny Depp Sells His Signed Self-Portrait for Charity

Johnny Depp Sells His Signed Self-Portrait for Charity

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Vampires Leaves Fans Worried After Canceling Show Last Minute

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Vampires Leaves Fans Worried After Canceling Show Last Minute

Johnny Depp Feels 'Incredibly Lucky' to Be Back to Work After Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Feels 'Incredibly Lucky' to Be Back to Work After Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Talks About Hitting Rock Bottom Amid Legal Feud With Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Talks About Hitting Rock Bottom Amid Legal Feud With Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Latest News
Vanessa Lachey Gets Candid About Getting Through 'So Much S**t' for Husband Nick
  • Aug 24, 2023

Vanessa Lachey Gets Candid About Getting Through 'So Much S**t' for Husband Nick

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments
  • Aug 24, 2023

Alabama Barker Proudly Poses in New Photos After Body-Shaming Comments

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official
  • Aug 24, 2023

Saweetie and YG Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Howie Mandel Jokes Sofia Vergara Is Looking for Love on 'America's Got Talent'
  • Aug 24, 2023

Howie Mandel Jokes Sofia Vergara Is Looking for Love on 'America's Got Talent'

Dua Lipa Tapped to Star in Disney+ Docuseries 'Camden'
  • Aug 24, 2023

Dua Lipa Tapped to Star in Disney+ Docuseries 'Camden'

Zendaya Breaks Silence on Alleged Tension With Stylist Law Roach Over Louis Vuitton Drama
  • Aug 24, 2023

Zendaya Breaks Silence on Alleged Tension With Stylist Law Roach Over Louis Vuitton Drama

Most Read
Dax Shepard Sent Into 'Spiral' Due to 'Financial Insecurity' Amid Hollywood Strikes
Movie

Dax Shepard Sent Into 'Spiral' Due to 'Financial Insecurity' Amid Hollywood Strikes

Michael Oher's Former Football Coach Calls Tuohy Family 'Admirable' Amid 'The Blind Side' Drama

Michael Oher's Former Football Coach Calls Tuohy Family 'Admirable' Amid 'The Blind Side' Drama

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype

Helen Mirren Defended by 'Golda' Director for Playing Jewish Role While She's Not a Jew

Helen Mirren Defended by 'Golda' Director for Playing Jewish Role While She's Not a Jew

Broadway Musical Featuring Britney Spears' Hit Singles to Close After Less Than 3 Months

Broadway Musical Featuring Britney Spears' Hit Singles to Close After Less Than 3 Months

'Gran Turismo' Star Archie Madekwe Felt 'Immense Pressure' to Master Video Game for the Movie

'Gran Turismo' Star Archie Madekwe Felt 'Immense Pressure' to Master Video Game for the Movie

Bradley Cooper Defended by Jewish Anti-Defamation Group Over 'Maestro' Jewface Outcry

Bradley Cooper Defended by Jewish Anti-Defamation Group Over 'Maestro' Jewface Outcry

Margot Robbie Fears 'Weirdest Fan Theory' About 'Barbie' Would Disappoint Fans

Margot Robbie Fears 'Weirdest Fan Theory' About 'Barbie' Would Disappoint Fans