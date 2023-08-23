 

Calvin Harris Blames Las Vegas for Taking Away His 'Creative Juice' as He's Tired of Sin City

Calvin Harris Blames Las Vegas for Taking Away His 'Creative Juice' as He's Tired of Sin City
Instagram
Music

Despite getting hefty paycheck for his Las Vegas gig, the 'One Kiss' DJ is tired of the city as his 'creative juices weren't flowing' while he's doing the residency show.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Calvin Harris is exhausted of performing in Las Vegas because it zapped his "creative juices." The 39-year-old DJ reportedly has earned around $1 million a night for his Sin City residency, but he found it "too much" playing weekly Vegas shows and he couldn't make any new songs for a year and a half.

"I was there at least every week, playing. It got to the point where I was there a little too much. I got tired of it," he told Radio 2's "Tracks of My Years".

Quizzed on whether it curbed his creativity, he said, "One million per cent. It was unreal. No tunes were being made. I didn't make any tunes for a year or maybe a year and a half. I was growing carrots and that was great."

  Editors' Pick

While his music juices "weren't flowing," the Scottish-born star turned to gardening instead, and had some success. He added, "I grew watermelons, which for a Scottish lad, I was buzzing when I grew my first watermelon. But the creative juices weren't flowing."

Looking back on his career, Calvin is still shocked his first album, 2007's "I Created Disco", was made because he insists it is "not very good" and says his second album, 2009 record "Ready for the Weekend", only had one hit - "I'm Not Alone".

He added, "I still think it's extraordinary that I managed to get that first album signed. It's not very good. It's a difficult listen. There's some good tunes on there but I still think, 'I don't know how I did that'. I can't sing. The second album, I got through by the skin of my teeth because I'm Not Alone did well. The rest … there's no hits at all."

You can share this post!

You might also like

KSI Explains Why He Refuses to Spill His Relationship

Helen Miren Defended by 'Golda' Director for Playing Jewish Role While She's Not a Jew
Related Posts
Calvin Harris' Fiancee Vick Hope Throws Boozy Bachelorette Party

Calvin Harris' Fiancee Vick Hope Throws Boozy Bachelorette Party

Calvin Harris to Marry Fiancee Vick Hope in Few Months

Calvin Harris to Marry Fiancee Vick Hope in Few Months

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Move Into Swanky House Following Engagement

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Move Into Swanky House Following Engagement

Calvin Harris Denies Sabotaging Rita Ora's Second Album

Calvin Harris Denies Sabotaging Rita Ora's Second Album

Latest News
Jessie James Debuts Baby Bump in New Clip as She's Expecting Fourth Child With Husband Eric Decker
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jessie James Debuts Baby Bump in New Clip as She's Expecting Fourth Child With Husband Eric Decker

Helen Miren Defended by 'Golda' Director for Playing Jewish Role While She's Not a Jew
  • Aug 23, 2023

Helen Miren Defended by 'Golda' Director for Playing Jewish Role While She's Not a Jew

Michael Oher's Former Football Coach Calls Tuohy Family 'Admirable' Amid 'The Blind Side' Drama
  • Aug 23, 2023

Michael Oher's Former Football Coach Calls Tuohy Family 'Admirable' Amid 'The Blind Side' Drama

Calvin Harris Blames Las Vegas for Taking Away His 'Creative Juice' as He's Tired of Sin City
  • Aug 23, 2023

Calvin Harris Blames Las Vegas for Taking Away His 'Creative Juice' as He's Tired of Sin City

Tommie Lee Denies Drug Charges Against Her After Recent Arrest, Fans Not Buying It
  • Aug 23, 2023

Tommie Lee Denies Drug Charges Against Her After Recent Arrest, Fans Not Buying It

KSI Explains Why He Refuses to Spill His Relationship
  • Aug 23, 2023

KSI Explains Why He Refuses to Spill His Relationship

Most Read
Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert
Music

Drake Scolds Fan for Throwing Book at Him During San Francisco Concert

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

Wyclef Jean Fan Threatens to Pee If She's Not Allowed to Get Closer to Star at Hamptons Show

Wyclef Jean Fan Threatens to Pee If She's Not Allowed to Get Closer to Star at Hamptons Show

Selena Gomez's New EDM Song Played at DJ Gig

Selena Gomez's New EDM Song Played at DJ Gig

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Part Ways With Scooter Braun Amid Justin Bieber's Exit Rumors

Delta Goodrem Calls Kylie Minogue a Proof That You Can Be Pop Sensation 'No Matter Your Age'

Delta Goodrem Calls Kylie Minogue a Proof That You Can Be Pop Sensation 'No Matter Your Age'

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Artist of the Week: Doja Cat

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Scores Third Week Atop Billboard 200

Guns N' Roses Line Up New Track 'The General' for Their Next Release

Guns N' Roses Line Up New Track 'The General' for Their Next Release