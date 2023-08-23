 

Kesha's 'Spiritual Awakening' Inspires Thousands of Song Ideas

The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker has piled up tons of 'beautiful' song ideas as she constantly feels inspired following a 'spiritual awakening' that came after a 'panic attack.'

AceShowbiz - Ke$ha has amassed a whopping 19,000 song ideas on a phone. The "Eat the Acid" singer - who put out her fifth studio album "Gag Order" in May - admits she needs to properly store the recordings, so she doesn't lose them.

"The voice memos in my phone, I think I have 19,000, I'm not joking. It's a nightmare. We need to copy them onto something. There's 19,000 beautiful ideas. Well, they're probably not all beautiful, let's say a third of them are beautiful," she said on Michelle Visage's "Rule Breakers" podcast.

Many of the clips are inspired by her "spiritual awakening" three years ago. She added, "I was alone in my bed. I was having a panic attack and I felt this golden wave of warm light and heard a voice start talking to me, the next day, I called my therapist and she said, 'It sounds like a spiritual awakening.' I was like, 'OK what do I do with this?' "

The "Tik Tok" hitmaker previously recalled thinking she was having a "mental breakdown" when she had the "scary" experience during a guided meditation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She told Rolling Stone magazine "I had this really beautiful, scary, and intense spiritual awakening where it felt like I was talking to my highest self, or God, whatever word you want to say. I fully thought I was having a mental breakdown."

