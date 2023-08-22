 

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas
ABC
Celebrity

The 'Our Brand Is Crisis' actress is rumored to plan to disperse her partner's ashes in the Bahamas, where they got hitched back in 2017, following his passing.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock reportedly wants to scatter her late partner's ashes at a luxury sea resort where they secretly exchanged "vows." The "Speed" actress, 59, was heartbroken at the start of August when her long-term photographer boyfriend Bryan Randall died aged 57 after a three-year battle with fatal motor neuron disease ALS.

She is considering saying her final goodbye to him at the Three Bees in the Bahamas, where she apparently wants to scatter his ashes in the sea, sources have now told DailyMail.com.

The outlet said they pair had an unofficial wedding ceremony at the resort in 2017, three years before his devastating diagnosis with ALS - though they never formally married. An insider said, "The place was just so special to them both."

  Editors' Pick

"They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves. It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends. They would go there for weeks at a time. It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him."

Bryan's daughter Skylar Staten Randall, 29, took receipt of her father's ashes last week after a representative from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery made the delivery to her Los Angeles apartment three days after he passed away.

DailyMail.com reports Sandra and Bryan exchanged vows on the beach in the Bahamas in an intimate ceremony witnessed by friends and family on December 31, 2017. DailyMail.com has obtained photos of the pair kissing on the beach at the resort. Video also obtained by the outlet shows the couple dancing after the ceremony.

Sandra first met Bryan after hiring him to take photographs at a birthday party for her son Louis, now 13, in 2015. They went public as a couple in October of that year, at the premiere of her movie "Our Brand Is Crisis".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Whitney Port Shows Off Her Bikini Bod as She Enjoys Holiday Amid Concerns Over Her Weight

Lady GaGa Reflects on Her Struggle as 'Incredibly Insecure' Teen

Related Posts
Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

Sandra Bullock Spotted for the First Time After BF Bryan Randall's Passing

Sandra Bullock Took Timeout to Care for Critically-Ill Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock Took Timeout to Care for Critically-Ill Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death

Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute

Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute

Latest News
'Hercules' Star Kevin Sorbo Felt Sidelined in Industry Due to His Conservative Views
  • Aug 22, 2023

'Hercules' Star Kevin Sorbo Felt Sidelined in Industry Due to His Conservative Views

Lady GaGa Reflects on Her Struggle as 'Incredibly Insecure' Teen
  • Aug 22, 2023

Lady GaGa Reflects on Her Struggle as 'Incredibly Insecure' Teen

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas
  • Aug 22, 2023

Sandra Bullock to Scatter Bryan Randall's Ashes at Their Wedding Venue in Bahamas

Whitney Port Shows Off Her Bikini Bod as She Enjoys Holiday Amid Concerns Over Her Weight
  • Aug 22, 2023

Whitney Port Shows Off Her Bikini Bod as She Enjoys Holiday Amid Concerns Over Her Weight

Harry Kane Welcomes Baby No. 4, Names Newborn After Himself
  • Aug 22, 2023

Harry Kane Welcomes Baby No. 4, Names Newborn After Himself

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired
  • Aug 22, 2023

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Most Read
Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Celebrity

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'

Britney Spears Felt Sam Asghari's Love Was 'Not Unconditional'