Artist of the Week: Doja Cat
The 'Say So' hitmaker returns to the spotlight as she's invading multiple radio and streaming charts with her newest catchy single 'Paint the Town Red'.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has captured the attention of fans and critics alike yet again with her latest single "Paint the Town Red," a second single of her fourth studio album "Scarlet". Following the success of her boom-bap-influenced track "Attention," the multi-talented singer, rapper, and songwriter proves her versatility and artistry with this new release.

One of the standout features of "Paint the Town Red" is its clever use of a sample from Dionne Warwick's timeless 1964 hit, "Walk On By." Doja expertly weaves the sample into the fabric of the song, adding subtle brass and finger snaps that enhance the overall groove and appeal. The result is a modern and infectious track that pays homage to a classic.

The impact of "Paint the Town Red" has been nothing short of impressive. Upon its release, the single quickly gained traction, breaking into the top ten on Spotify's Daily Top Songs USA chart. This achievement speaks volumes about her popularity and the anticipation surrounding her new music.

Not stopping there, "Paint the Town Red" climbed the charts in various radio formats. It reached the top 25 at Pop Radio, Billboard Mainstream Top 40, and Billboard Rhythmic, solidifying Doja's presence across different genres and radio airwaves. Her ability to cross boundaries and appeal to diverse audiences showcases her immense talent and versatility as an artist.

With "Paint the Town Red," Doja continues to prove that she is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Her ability to blend different musical styles and create fresh sounds is a testament to her creativity and artistry. As her fan base continues to grow, it is evident that Doja Cat is leaving an indelible mark on the music scene and cementing her status as one of the most exciting and innovative artists of her generation.

