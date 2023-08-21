Meghan Markle Hoping to Land Her Own Talk Show

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo TV

Rumor has it, the Duchess of Sussex is keen to follow in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow as she is getting ready to launch her Instagram and lifestyle brand.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex reportedly wants to have her own talk show. "She's preparing to get back on Instagram, relaunch her lifestyle band The Tig, do talk shows and do a huge publicity blitz," a source said.

The former "Suits" actress is also rumored to be keen to "secure her place as showbiz royalty." The 42-year-old former actress is said to be eager to make a Hollywood comeback and has big plans to follow in the footsteps of rival stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Meghan is determined to get back on top and secure her place as showbiz royalty," the source told Heat magazine. "She wants to be seen on the same level as global stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah and Angelina Jolie."

Meghan and Harry, 38, are also set to produce the film adaptation of the bestseller "Meet Me at the Lake", with Harry more keen to focus on his philanthropic work. The insider said, "It seems to be all about her and Harry is not quite sure where he fits in. Their Spotify deal didn't work out and their Netflix deal has been scrutinised too so Meghan has been pushing the idea of them working separately."

"She feels it would benefit them as a couple if they weren't constantly working side by side. He often feels out of the loop when it comes to her busy schedule. But Meghan has felt for a long time that she's lost her voice when it comes to her public image and she wants to get that back."

