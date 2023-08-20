 

Harry Styles Announces His Own Perfumes Inspired by Intimate Skin-on-Skin Moments

Harry Styles Announces His Own Perfumes Inspired by Intimate Skin-on-Skin Moments
The former member of One Direction is launching sex-themed fragrance 'Rivulets', 'Closeness', and 'Bright, Hot' which are inspired by the scents from intimate moments.

  • Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles is releasing his own range of sex-themed perfumes. The 29-year-old pop star is following in the footsteps of Goop's Gwyneth Paltrow by releasing scents reminiscent of aromas from intimate moments.

Called "Rivulets", "Closeness", and "Bright, Hot", the perfumes are part of Harry's lifestyle brand Pleasing and the release comes after the "As It Was" hitmaker hired Paltrow's former chief designer Shaun Kearney as CEO.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper, "You only have to read the descriptions of the fragrances to see the influence of Shaun." The description for Closeness is "a whispered 'yes', skin pressed against the skin" while Rivulets attempts to replicate the scent of "a delightful encounter with a stranger."

Announcing Kearney's appointment as Pleasing boss, Harry said, "His exceptional vision and extensive experience will be invaluable."

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that Harry's "Love on Tour" concert series raised $6.5 million for charity. The former One Direction star recently played the 173rd and final date of the near three-year tour at Italy's RCF Arena and data revealed that he performed to 5.04 million fans in North and South America, Australia, the UK and Europe during the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time.

Charities who benefitted from the tour included Planned Parenthood, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Choose love, Black Voters Matter Fund - Capacity Building Institute, International Rescue Committee, Every Town for Gun Safety, Black Minds, REVERB, Intermission Youth, Save the Children, CARE, and The Afiya Center.

In addition, Harry helped register more than 54,000 voters after teaming up with non-profit organisation HeadCount to boost voter turnout by offering fans the chance to attend his costumed celebration Harryween in Los Angeles last October.

