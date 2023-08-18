 

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury

Christina Aguilera Rides Motorized Scooter Around Disneyland After Suffering Knee Injury
Instagram/xtina
The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker does not let her knee injury stop her from having a blast at the theme park to celebrate her daughter's 9th birthday along with her partner and friends.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera is not letting her knee injury stop her from having fun. While celebrating her daughter's birthday at Disneyland, the "Genie in a Bottle" hitmaker chose to ride a motorized scooter to rest her knee and prevent the injury from getting worse.

The 42-year-old singer/songwriter could be seen riding the red mobility scooter in a video she uploaded via Instagram Story on Thursday, August 17. In the clip, she was documented sitting on the scooter with her daughter Summer Rain, who just turned 9 years old, in front of the singer.

Over the footage, Christina noted, "A knee injury was not gonna stop Momma from celebrating her favorite girl's birthday at Disneyland!" She went on to express her love by writing, "Love you Sum," adding a pink heart emoji.

Christina Aguilera Instagram Story

Christina Aguilera explained the reason why she used a mobility scooter at Disneyland via Instagram Story.

One day prior, Christina was caught on camera using the mobility scooter to get around the theme park when she was out and about with Summer, her partner Matthew Rutler and a number of friends. During the outing on Wednesday, August 16, she was the only one riding a scooter while other individuals in the group was walking.

The "What a Girl Wants" singer and her family had a private tour guide leading them to enter rides in Disneyland through its fast lane access. The group was seen going for a number of attractions including Alice in Wonderland and The Matterhorn.

In pictures making their rounds online, Christina and the rest of the group were seen wearing white-and-pink tie dye tees. The top came with short sleeves and darker pink graphics on its front side that read, "We [heart symbol] Summer."

The "Lady Marmalade" singer herself also donned a pair of black pants, black sneakers, matching sunglasses and a matching baseball hat. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings, a silver chain necklace and a matching wristwatch.

That same day, Christina paid a tribute to Summer via Instagram. Along with pictures and videos of the mother and daughter duo, she wrote, "Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain. Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you."

"Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment," the "Say Something" singer went on to share. "Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!"

