 

Cardi B Nearly Completes Her Second Album, 'Pulls Out All the Stops' With Upcoming Lead Single

Rumor has it, the 'Bodak Yellow' femcee is going to release her sophomore set sometime soon and she's putting a lot of effort into a music video for her upcoming single.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B's second album is nearly done and is set to be released "soon." The 30-year-old rapper is getting ready to drop a follow up to her 2018 debut studio album "Invasion of Privacy", and she is expected to release the lead single from the record this September.

The femcee reportedly has "pulled out all the stops" with the music video for her upcoming song. "It's been a long time coming but Cardi is finally ready to kick off her new era. She has pulled out all the stops with the video, money wasn't an object. Cardi has made sure it has been well worth the wait. The album is almost ready and will be out soon," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker is no stranger to working with her husband, 31-year-old rapper Offset. But Offset recently insisted he and Cardi don't release collaborations often because they are "very" critical of each other. Speaking on "Good Morning America", he said, "Me and her got great energy. We don't really put a lot of records out because we're very hard on each other about the records."

The "Clout" rapper is just as critical of his own music as he is of his "WAP" hitmaker spouse's. Asked about his upcoming second solo album - the follow-up to 2019's "Father of 4" - he said, "I didn't rush it. I love y'all, but I didn't rush it because I want it to be perfect."

Earlier this year, Offset admitted he needed to "master who I was" before releasing his next record.

The music star was a member of the popular trap trio Migos until he parted ways with the group early last year, with Quavo, 32, and the late Takeoff continuing as a two-piece until the tragic death of the latter, who was shot dead in Houston, Texas on November 1, 2022, aged 28.

