 

Lupita Nyong'o's Horror Flick 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Finished Filming Prior to Hollywood Strikes

Paramount confirms that the 'A Quiet Place' prequel has already finished before the ongoing strikes by Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) union members.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - "A Quiet Place: Day One" wrapped filming before the Hollywood strikes. Paramount has confirmed that a number of its films, including the "A Quiet Place" prequel, were already finished before the ongoing walkouts by Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) union members for better pay and work conditions.

The movie is currently slated for release on March 8, 2024 release date. It's not known if this date will change, but it's looking positive. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish told Variety, "With respect to our film slate, the good news is we have a significant number of films on which production is complete. That includes 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Bob Marley', John Krasinski's 'If', as well as 'A Quiet Place: Day One', and 'Dear Santa' with Jack Black. We also have the 'Mean Girls" musical for Paramount+."

"Strikes do present some marketing challenges, something we're working to assess with respect to our release strategy, but again, we're well stocked. And you heard commentary on the CBS alternate schedule, that too draws from our global multi-platform asset base and is very strong," Bakish contnued.

The horror stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Denis O'Hare and Alex Wolff. Djimon Hounsou is returning as the Man on the Island.

The previous two movies in the series are set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by blind monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing that leaves a family struggling to survive in silence. And the upcoming prequel is set in New York when the Death Angel invasion begins. Nyong'o's character will also be protecting her two children as she tries to survive the first days of the end of the world.

Michael Sarnoski is directing the flick from a script written by Jeff Nichols that is based on an original idea by John Krasinski. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce for Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski for his Sunday Night banner.

