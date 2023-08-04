 

Alice Evans Hints at Having New Lover, Two Tears After Ioan Gruffudd Split

The 'Vampire Diaries' actress hints at finding love again but doesn't provide any details of her new lover as she has become 'cautious' following her bitter divorce.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alice Evans has a new lover. Alice, 55, opens up she has fallen madly in love with a mystery suitor following a bitter divorce from Ioan Gruffudd after 14 years of marriage.

Sharing a number of pictures of herself with daughters Ella, 13, and Elsie, nine, as they celebrated her 55th birthday, Alice took to Instagram to tease her fans with information about her new partner.

She wrote, "We had the BEST TIME EVER. Instagram won't let me put in all the pics in one go. (wisely, probably!) I am SO in love right now and cannot believe I only felt this level of intense love at 55. More info coming. Love you all for being so kind to me. I will never forget. I may sound cryptic but life has taught me (at least on small measures) to be cautious. All will become clear. Love love love love you all."

Alice did not share any pictures of her new love.

Meanwhile, Alice and Ioan's marriage was officially dissolved on July 3 after he filed for bifurcation and termination of marital status on May 18, to allow them to be declared legally divorced even as they continue settlement and custody negotiations in their split.

An order obtained by DailyMail.com stated, "The Court finds irreconcilable differences have arisen in the marriage and grants judgment for the dissolution of marriage as to status only, effective today."

Ioan filed for divorce in March 2021, shortly after Alice claimed on social media that he had walked out on her and their two daughters. She tweeted, "Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry."

  • Aug 04, 2023

