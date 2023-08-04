 

Olivia Munn Finally Can Fit Into Her Old Jeans, Divulges Her Struggle to Lose Pregnancy Weight

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress shows off weight loss, nearly two years after delivering her first child, but she insists the struggle to lose pregnancy weight was really hard for her.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Munn had a hard time seeing other mothers snap back to their pre-baby bodies after giving birth. The 43-year-old actress - who delivered son Malcolm Hiep Mulaney with partner John Mulaney, 40, in November 2021 - revealed she could finally fit back into the jeans shorts she wore before getting pregnant and the struggle to drop the baby weight took an emotional toll.

"Took a minute but I'm finally in my pre-baby jean shorts. My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months. I was watching other moms have their snapback within months and wondering why it wasn't happening for me," she wrote while sharing a picture of herself in the jeans on Instagram.

"But I realized it's just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I'd slow snap it back. I have more energy now too... that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it's back."

Olivia Munn shows her weight loss

Olivia previously opened up about the highs and lows of motherhood. When Malcolm was just a few months old, she shared on Instagram, "Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?) I'm pretty sure that's spit up on my shirt."

"I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat). My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today. Hope I can keep it up."

