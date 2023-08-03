 

Post Malone Reveals Why His Fiancee Turned Down His First Marriage Proposal

Two years after popping the question to his fiancee in Las Vegas, the 'Enough is Enough' rapper spills the reason why he had to do a second marriage proposal.

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Post Malone has revealed that his fiancee turned down his first marriage proposal. During an interview for a new episode of "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Enough is Enough" rapper, whose real name is Austin Post, explained the reason why he had to go down on one knee for the second time.

In the Wednesday, August 2 episode of the podcast, Post told host Alex Cooper, "I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs and I'm off my rocker hammered and I was like, 'Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. " The 28-year-old singer went on to recall, "And she said, 'No.' "

Fortunately for the "Better Now" hitmaker, his now-fiancee gave him another chance to do a second proposal. He recalled, "She's like, 'Ask me tomorrow' and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice." Sharing more details of his June 2022 proposal, he spilled, "It was in [Las] Vegas." Despite his proposal, he stressed that they "are not married."

Post then talked about the connection between him and his fiancee, whose identity he kept under tight wraps. On how he always knew she was the one, he explained, "I could tell... her heart is so massive. I've always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like, No. 1 mom in the f**king universe."

The 28-year-old rapper additionally shared that his fiancee helped him to stay away from alcohol. "I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again." He then exclaimed, "She saved my f**king life - it's pretty epic."

During the chat, Post also got candid about his biggest fear in life. Revealing that it was "not being able to be there for my baby," he elaborated, "That's why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Post opened up about what he wants to have at his wedding. He shared, "I'd imagine an ice luge for brews that's just steady going. Dance moves are gonna be hopefully popping."

