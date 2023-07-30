 

Maya Jama Lands Lucrative Deal as New Face of Dolce and Gabbana

The 'Love Island' presenter is reportedly over the moon after she has been appointed a new spokesmodel to front campaign for the top fashion brand Dolce and Gabbana.

AceShowbiz - Maya Jama becomes the new face of Dolce and Gabbana. The "Love Island" host has reportedly inked a lucrative deal to front an autumn/winter 2023 campaign for the Italian fashion house.

"This is an amazing deal for Maya and it takes her career to the next level. It has been in the works for a while, and she is so happy that it is finally done, and she can tell people. It's the start of something really big for her and Dolce and Gabbana," a source told MailOnline.

News of the deal comes after the 28-year-old beauty recently collaborated with make-up giant Rimmel and covered fashion bible Vogue. She tearfully told the British magazine, "I was just pinching myself the whole time. I didn't sleep."

Maya recently admitted she and her stylist have been feeling "the pressure" about her wardrobe when fronting the latest season of "Love Island". She told MailOnline, "It feels so exciting, I was full of nerves for my first series because I was wondering what it would be like."

"Now, I know I feel really ready and excited, I just can't wait to get started! Now there's a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again…. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series."

Facialist Shane Cooper recently revealed Maya is a big fan of his Exclusive Face Treatment which exfoliates, tones and uses LED phototherapy to treat conditions such as sun damage, hyperpigmentation and breakouts.

She also uses his Aqua Tight facial peel to rid her complexion of impurities and undergoes microneedling which uses tiny needles to penetrate the skin and promote healing and collagen production. He told British Vogue magazine, "She has my bespoke Exclusive Face Treatment and the Aqua Tight, which exfoliates, removes impurities and oxygenates, too. We use a lot of radiofrequency for collagen production, and when she has some time off, we often do microneedling."

