 

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration
Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

After many speculated that she imitated her estranged sister-in-law's move, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star finds herself a defender who reminded she did it first in 2019.

  • May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice has subtly responded to allegations she copied Melissa Gorga's college admission celebration. Being met with speculations that the commemoration of her daughter Gabriella's University of Michigan acceptance imitated her estranged sister-in-law's bash for daughter Antonia's, the star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" offered her gratitude when one fan came to her defense.

On Tuesday, May 30, Teresa replied to a fan who came to her defense in the comments section of her Instagram post. After the fan pointed out, "Everyone keep saying she's copying Melissa, remember Teresa did this first with [Gia Giudice]," the 51-year-old reality star wrote back, "Thank you sweetheart," and added a red heart emoji.

The fan was referring to the time when Teresa shared a snap of her eldest child Gia celebrating her college admission back in 2019. At the time, Teresa's post captured her daughter sitting on her bed while being surrounded by Rutgers University's merchandise.

Before being subjected to the copying allegations, Teresa shared a series of photos from Gabriella's celebration on Instagram. In the photos, her teen daughter could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she posed surrounded by blue and yellow university merchandise. Another photo showed her being kissed on the cheek by her mother.

  Editors' Pick

Along with the pictures, Teresa proudly announced in the caption, "Gabriella is off to the University of Michigan [blue heart emoji] [yellow heart emoji]." She went on to write a message for Gabriella, "I am so proud of you. I adore watching you work so hard for the things you want, and you deserve everything that is yet to come."

"I am so excited to see what your bright future holds," she added. "I love you my porcelain doll, and I am gonna miss you being at home!" She additionally put two red hearts emojis and hashtags that read, "#proudmommy #unversityofmichigan #2023."

In response to Teresa's post, many were quick to point out the similarity with Melissa's bash for her own daughter. One commented, "Are we copying Melissa much lmao." Another stated, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness. - Oscar Wilde." A third suggested, "Looks like you copied the same room your sister in law did for her kid."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career
Related Posts
Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Is Being Investigated for Alleged 'Illegal Practices'

Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Is Being Investigated for Alleged 'Illegal Practices'

Teresa Giudice Still Hopes for Ex-Husband Joe's Return to the U.S.

Teresa Giudice Still Hopes for Ex-Husband Joe's Return to the U.S.

Teresa Giudice's Mercedes Stolen From New Jersey Home

Teresa Giudice's Mercedes Stolen From New Jersey Home

Teresa Giudice Accused of Wearing 'Fake' Chanel Bikini: It Looks 'Cheap'

Teresa Giudice Accused of Wearing 'Fake' Chanel Bikini: It Looks 'Cheap'

Latest News
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera
  • May 31, 2023

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Expecting First Child With Ryan Cabrera

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time
  • May 31, 2023

Ben Platt Engaged to Noah Galvin for Second Time

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration
  • May 31, 2023

Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons
  • May 31, 2023

Britney Spears Given Deadline to Grant Kevin Federline Permission to Relocate Their Sons

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career
  • May 31, 2023

Snoop Dogg Calls Himself 'Chicken Wing' for Scrapping Military Enlistment to Pursue Rap Career

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation
  • May 31, 2023

January Jones Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic Hair Transformation

Most Read
Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
Celebrity

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Jennifer Garner Takes Her Daughter and Jennifer Lopez's Kid to Disneyland

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Robert De Niro Plans to Propose to Girlfriend Tiffany Chen After Welcoming His 7th Child

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Tina Turner's Husband to Turn $76M Swiss Mansion Into Museum Showcasing Her Legacy

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Tina Turner Wanted to Be Cremated When She Died

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce 'Thankful' for 'Sweet Angel' Blue Ivy After Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour