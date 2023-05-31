Teresa Giudice Responds to Allegations She Copied Melissa Gorga's College Admission Celebration

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

After many speculated that she imitated her estranged sister-in-law's move, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star finds herself a defender who reminded she did it first in 2019.

May 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice has subtly responded to allegations she copied Melissa Gorga's college admission celebration. Being met with speculations that the commemoration of her daughter Gabriella's University of Michigan acceptance imitated her estranged sister-in-law's bash for daughter Antonia's, the star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" offered her gratitude when one fan came to her defense.

On Tuesday, May 30, Teresa replied to a fan who came to her defense in the comments section of her Instagram post. After the fan pointed out, "Everyone keep saying she's copying Melissa, remember Teresa did this first with [Gia Giudice]," the 51-year-old reality star wrote back, "Thank you sweetheart," and added a red heart emoji.

The fan was referring to the time when Teresa shared a snap of her eldest child Gia celebrating her college admission back in 2019. At the time, Teresa's post captured her daughter sitting on her bed while being surrounded by Rutgers University's merchandise.

Before being subjected to the copying allegations, Teresa shared a series of photos from Gabriella's celebration on Instagram. In the photos, her teen daughter could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she posed surrounded by blue and yellow university merchandise. Another photo showed her being kissed on the cheek by her mother.

Along with the pictures, Teresa proudly announced in the caption, "Gabriella is off to the University of Michigan [blue heart emoji] [yellow heart emoji]." She went on to write a message for Gabriella, "I am so proud of you. I adore watching you work so hard for the things you want, and you deserve everything that is yet to come."

"I am so excited to see what your bright future holds," she added. "I love you my porcelain doll, and I am gonna miss you being at home!" She additionally put two red hearts emojis and hashtags that read, "#proudmommy #unversityofmichigan #2023."

In response to Teresa's post, many were quick to point out the similarity with Melissa's bash for her own daughter. One commented, "Are we copying Melissa much lmao." Another stated, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness. - Oscar Wilde." A third suggested, "Looks like you copied the same room your sister in law did for her kid."

You can share this post!