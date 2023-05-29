 

Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Plays First Live Show in More Than 20 Years

Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Plays First Live Show in More Than 20 Years
Music

Taking the stage on the second day of BottleRock Napa Valley, the 'John Wick' actor reveals the advice drummer Robert Mailhouse had for him that calmed his nerves.

  May 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar has finally returned to the stage to entertain its fans. After more than two decades away from public show, the "John Wick: Chapter 4" actor and his alternative rock bandmates rocked a live stage once again at BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, California.

The 58-year-old actor and his band took the stage on Saturday, May 27, the second day of the music festival. Together, they played tracks from their 1996 album "Our Little Visionary" and from their 2000 effort "Happy Ending". They also delivered new songs from their upcoming third album, including "Glimmer" and "Flowers".

On that very same day, Dogstar's official Instagram account shared a photo from the concert. Celebrating the band's reunion, its caption read, "Great to be back on stage! What a fantastic day we had. Thank you so much BottleRock. #dogstar #dogstarband #bretdomrose #robmailhouse #keanureeves #rocknroll #newmusic #bottlerock #qprimemanagement #wmentertainment."

Devotees were quick to celebrate Dogstar's return. One in particular wrote in the comments section, "Congratulations, I am very happy and I wish you much success, I hope to see you some day, I have seen videos oh super music I love it, enjoy and continue." Another gushed, "Y'all were worth the (20 year) wait [red heart emoji]." A third marveled, "You guys are epic!"

Keanu himself has admitted to feeling nervous about picking up his role as bass player and performing in front of a live audience after years of absence. Fortunately for him, he has drummer Robert Mailhouse to rely on. In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, he credited his bandmate for being "just super positive."

The leading man of "The Matrix" trilogy went on to explain how his bandmate helped calm him down before their first live performance in decades. "He was like, 'Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there,' " he gushed.

Back in mid-May, Keanu confessed in an interview that he missed doing activities with his band. "I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together," he told Billboard. "It's something I've always missed. Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that's when it was like, 'Okay, let's make this happen.' "

