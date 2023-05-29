 

Jennette McCurdy's 'iCarly' Co-Star Felt His Heart Break When He Read Her Shocking Memoir

Jerry Trainor who co-starred with the former Nickelodeon actress felt sad for his friend after discovering she had grown up under the abuse of her mother.

AceShowbiz - Jerry Trainor was sad when he read Jennette McCurdy's memoir. The 46-year-old actor teamed up with Jennette on the Nickelodeon series "iCarly" in the late 2000s but, when Jenette released her memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died" - in which she was subjected to various forms of abuse at the hands of her mother Debra before she passed away in 2013 following a battle with breast cancer - last year, he "read it immediately" and is proud of her for being able to tell her story.

"I read it immediately. It's heartbreaking, but it's also brilliant and funny. I felt a lot of pride for her being able to speak her truth. She's very strong and very perceptive, and you can see it in the writing how smart she is," he told E! News. "It's stuff she's going to deal with for her whole life, but she's amazing. She's using it, and she's growing stronger because of it."

The former "Sam and Cat" actress - who since starring alongside pop star Ariana Grande on the short-lived sitcom from 2013 until 2014 - has since given up acting in favour of a career in writing and directing but previously admitted that putting her story down in words has potentially put her in a place where she would consider stepping out in front of the camera again.

She said, "I do feel like only through writing the book have I gotten to a place where I think there might be a way of exploring acting that doesn't carry that baggage that I carried with me for so long. Maybe if I write something for myself. I think that'd really be maybe one of the only ways I could kind of try exploring it again!"

