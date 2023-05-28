 

Henry Winkler Credits 'Barry' Role With Making Him 'Better Actor'

Henry Winkler Credits 'Barry' Role With Making Him 'Better Actor'
HBO
TV

The former 'Happy Days' actor is sad his HBO dark comedy that led to his Emmy victory is coming to an end because he has become 'a better actor' due to his role on the show.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Henry Winkler has turned into a "better actor" since starring in "Barry". The 77-year-old star stars as pompous acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the comedy series that is set to end on Sunday, May 28 and feels that working on the show has helped him get close to emulating his heroes Jack Nicholson and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

"I have become a better actor. I have. I'm getting close to the actor I dreamt of being when I was doing the Fonz," the "Happy Days" actor told Entertainment Weekly.

"Some of my idols in acting are Jack Nicholson and Anthony Hopkins, where there's no distance between their soul and their character. You can't even put a sheet of paper between the two. There is something so magnificent about that. And I have been working to get there."

  Editors' Pick

Henry won an Emmy Award for his performance in the show and credits the "special sauce" in the writing for making the series such a success. He said, "Everything starts with the writing. Everything starts with the people at the top. I have worked on some wonderful shows. I am one incredibly lucky dude."

"But there is something about 'Barry'. If it ain't on the page, it ain't on the stage. When we rehearse, we read through scenes, and we talk through the scenes, and changes are made right on the spot. That's their secret sauce. I don't know how to describe it. I'm just lucky enough to have it on my meal."

Henry discussed his sadness that the show is coming to an end and recalled featuring in the very last scene of the programme. He said, "On the one hand, my rational adult self understands that this is the end. This is it. The other part of me is so sad!"

"I was lucky enough to be the last shot for the end of 'Barry'. I'm in a room, I walk through the door, and the entire crew was there. Bill (Hader, co-creator) gave me a hug, and he whispered in my ear, 'Thank you for being such a great collaborator.' And my heart flew out of my body."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Join Picketers If Actors Union Stage Strike

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage
Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Sharon Stone Applauds Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd for Their Roles on 'The Idol' Amid Backlash
TV

Sharon Stone Applauds Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd for Their Roles on 'The Idol' Amid Backlash

Henry Winkler Credits 'Barry' Role With Making Him 'Better Actor'

Henry Winkler Credits 'Barry' Role With Making Him 'Better Actor'

John Stamos Fumed at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for Refusing to Do 'Fuller House'

John Stamos Fumed at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for Refusing to Do 'Fuller House'

Joe Jonas 'So Jealous' When Brother Nick Landed Gig as 'The Voice' Judge

Joe Jonas 'So Jealous' When Brother Nick Landed Gig as 'The Voice' Judge

Kelly Clarkson Cites Family as Reason Why She Moves Her Show From Los Angeles to New York

Kelly Clarkson Cites Family as Reason Why She Moves Her Show From Los Angeles to New York

Kaley Cuoco Recalls Making Her Pitch to Incorporate Her Pregnancy Into New TV Show

Kaley Cuoco Recalls Making Her Pitch to Incorporate Her Pregnancy Into New TV Show

Lala Kent Points Out Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Hypocrisy to Explain Her Anger on Show Reunion

Lala Kent Points Out Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Hypocrisy to Explain Her Anger on Show Reunion

Jessica Biel Becomes Inspiration of 'Cruel Summer' Cast to Capture 'Early 2000s' Vibes

Jessica Biel Becomes Inspiration of 'Cruel Summer' Cast to Capture 'Early 2000s' Vibes

Sydney Sweeney Hopes to 'Go to Crazy Places' With 'Euphoria' Role

Sydney Sweeney Hopes to 'Go to Crazy Places' With 'Euphoria' Role