Henry Winkler Credits 'Barry' Role With Making Him 'Better Actor'

The former 'Happy Days' actor is sad his HBO dark comedy that led to his Emmy victory is coming to an end because he has become 'a better actor' due to his role on the show.

May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Henry Winkler has turned into a "better actor" since starring in "Barry". The 77-year-old star stars as pompous acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the comedy series that is set to end on Sunday, May 28 and feels that working on the show has helped him get close to emulating his heroes Jack Nicholson and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

"I have become a better actor. I have. I'm getting close to the actor I dreamt of being when I was doing the Fonz," the "Happy Days" actor told Entertainment Weekly.

"Some of my idols in acting are Jack Nicholson and Anthony Hopkins, where there's no distance between their soul and their character. You can't even put a sheet of paper between the two. There is something so magnificent about that. And I have been working to get there."

Henry won an Emmy Award for his performance in the show and credits the "special sauce" in the writing for making the series such a success. He said, "Everything starts with the writing. Everything starts with the people at the top. I have worked on some wonderful shows. I am one incredibly lucky dude."

"But there is something about 'Barry'. If it ain't on the page, it ain't on the stage. When we rehearse, we read through scenes, and we talk through the scenes, and changes are made right on the spot. That's their secret sauce. I don't know how to describe it. I'm just lucky enough to have it on my meal."

Henry discussed his sadness that the show is coming to an end and recalled featuring in the very last scene of the programme. He said, "On the one hand, my rational adult self understands that this is the end. This is it. The other part of me is so sad!"

"I was lucky enough to be the last shot for the end of 'Barry'. I'm in a room, I walk through the door, and the entire crew was there. Bill (Hader, co-creator) gave me a hug, and he whispered in my ear, 'Thank you for being such a great collaborator.' And my heart flew out of my body."

