 

Original 'Little Mermaid' Star Jodi Benson Supports Halle Bailey and Story Changes in Remake

The actress who voiced Princess Ariel in the original Disney 1989 animated movie defends casting in the new movie and insists changes need to be made to reflect modern world.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jodi Benson has supported the story changes in the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid". The 61-year-old star lent her voice to Ariel in the original Disney 1989 animated film and can understand why lyrics to songs such as "Kiss the Girl" and elements of the plot were changed to reflect the modern world.

"We're talking about starting our (voiceover) sessions in '86 (for the original film). It's 2023, so we have to grow, we have to learn, we have to be aware of our surroundings," Jodi told Entertainment Weekly.

The "Toy Story" actress is glad that Rob Marshall's movie has been able to maintain elements of the original while also adapting for the modern era.

Jodi said, "We've got to be aware of our growth as humans and what's important now and what maybe isn't as important. Things change. We've got to roll with that. I think that Rob and John (DeLuca, producer) have done a beautiful job of doing that, and still paying tribute and honour to our original film."

"But you've got to have growth. It's very important to stay relevant with where we are, what's going on around us. We need to be aware. So the adjustments and the fine-tuning that they needed to do, it was a must, but it was done in a beautiful way, and I'm very, very thrilled with it."

Halle Bailey has broken down racial barriers as the first black Ariel and Benson was grateful to have the chance to pass on advice to the star. She explained, "It's been great for me to be able to just love on her and support her and her family. She did it. She has told this beautiful story, and I'm just so thrilled for her."

