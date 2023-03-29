 

Tom Sandoval Regrets How He Dealt With Raquel Leviss Affair

Tom Sandoval Regrets How He Dealt With Raquel Leviss Affair
The 'Vanderpump Rules' star admits he 'could have handled things way better' when it came to his cheating scandal which prompted his split from Ariana Madix.

AceShowbiz - Tom Sandoval rues how he handled his recent cheating scandal. The 39-year-old TV star broke up with Ariana Madix after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, and Tom has now confessed to harbouring regrets about how he dealt with the situation.

"You look back at a situation and think of all the things you shoulda, woulda, coulda done to make it better," the "Vanderpump Rules" star told TMZ.

The scandal prompted Tom's split from Ariana, and he now admits that he "could have handled things way better." Tom explained, "Highsight [is] like looking back when you handle a situation, well yes, I could have handled things way better."

Raquel recently took to social media to issue a public apology. The reality star admitted she had no excuse and that she regrets hurting Ariana. She wrote on Instagram, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana (sic)."

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes. She said, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved."

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices (sic)."

Tom also offered a public apology after the scandal erupted. He said, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

