Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx

The project, expected to be Cameron's big-screen comeback, has been put on hold amid investigation over a complex scam to steal money from co-star Jamie Foxx.

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz's troubled comeback film is allegedly halted after a plot to steal £33,000 from her co-star Jamie Foxx in a complex scam came to light. Bosses of Netflix film "Back in Action" are reported to have paused the production as they carried out a probe, with a member of staff getting the sack, and claims police were contacted over an incident thought to have involved the worker being linked to previous attempts to extract huge sums of money from stars.

"This film has been a bit of a nightmare. There have been a lot of delays, especially with the weather thanks to filming outdoors in London in winter, but the latest issue is a bit more sinister," a source told The Sun.

"One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx. It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there's an investigation into everything going on. People will be glad when this thing finally wraps."

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Cameron - who famously walked away from Hollywood in 2018 to spend more time with her rocker husband Benji Madden, 44, with whom she had daughter Raddix, three, in 2019 - is reported to be unlikely to return to Hollywood for another film.

She recently ended her acting hiatus to star alongside Jamie in "Back in Action", but a source told DailyMail.com, "These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix. Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world. She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."

