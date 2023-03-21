Amber Davies Horrified by Her First Meeting With Kim Kardashian

Instagram Celebrity

The star of 'Back to the Future' musical felt mortified when she met 'The Kardashians' beauty and her little son backstage following her stage show in London.

AceShowbiz - Amber Davies felt horrified when she met Kim Kardashian on Friday, March 17. "The Kardashians" star showed up with her seven-year-old son Saint to see the "Back to the Future" musical during her visit to London and, while she happily posed for photos backstage with the cast, the 26-year-old actress has lamented the fact she was still in her frumpy costume as Lorraine Baines during her meeting with the 42-year-old megastar.

"Bags under my eyes and a padded suit. It's the fact that Kim Kardashian saw me dressed like this (sic)," Amber - who was also wearing a brown wig - captioned a post on Instagram as she wore a different costume to the one she wore in the photos with Kim.

Before visiting the theatre, Kim revealed she and her pals had gone "Pub hopping on this St. Paddy's Day." She shared a photo on Instagram of them marking St Patrick's Day with pints of traditional Irish drink Guinness in honour of the festival of the country's patron saint.

The evening before, the brunette beauty had taken Saint and his friends to London's Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal play Portuguese star Sporting Lisbon in the evening. And on Sunday, March 19, the pair met up with Kim's half-sister Kendall Jenner as part of their "soccer tour," cheering on Paris Saint-Germain against Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France

She shared a video of Saint meeting PSG star Kylian Mbappe on her Instagram and added a picture of the footballer posing with Saint. The pair both posed with huge grins on their faces despite the team losing 2-0 to Rennes.

Another picture showed her being presented with a team shirt emblazoned with "Kim 1" on the back and the reality regular wrote, "Thank you so much @psg for making our kids' dreams come true."

Saint was also treated to also a FaceTime call with Brazilian player Neymar and a video chat with Arsenal hero Bukayo Saka following the London side's game. Kim was also thrilled to receive some signed football jerseys for the group from Victoria Beckham and her soccer star husband David Beckham, who helped set up Inter Miami CF in Florida.

After discovering the haul had been delivered to her hotel room, Kim said thank you in a post on Instagram, declaring, "Just got back to the room and oh my God, Victoria and David Beckham sent over jerseys, because they know we're on a soccer tour with my son Saint and all of his best friends. And they signed the home and away jerseys of the Miami club, to all the boys."

