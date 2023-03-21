 

Saweetie Delays Debut Album Due to Her 'Overthinking'

Saweetie Delays Debut Album Due to Her 'Overthinking'
Instagram
Music

The 'My Type' hitmaker partly blames her nature of 'overthinking' things for her delayed debut album but she insists it's important to be 'really careful' with her first record.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Saweetie tends to "overthinking." The 29-year-old rap star was supposed to release her debut album in 2021 but she is determined to be "really careful" with her first record.

"I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out. It's not something you play with. I'm a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious," she told E! News.

Saweetie wants fans to "really understand" her story, and the "My Type" hitmaker won't rush things. She said, "I've been through a lot of interesting experiences. So, I wanna put that all into my album in the most artistic and organic way."

  Editors' Pick

Last year, meanwhile, Saweetie claimed that she barely has time to "eat, rest or see family members." The rapper claimed that music artists are all having to contend with a "crazy" schedule. She said, "Not all artists show behind the scenes, we literally put in so much time. Our schedules get so crazy because we're working all night, working all morning. Barely have time to eat, rest or see family members."

Saweetie also revealed that her ambition has been fuelled by sexism. The rap star - whose real name is Diamonte Harper - has experienced sexism throughout her life, and she remains determined to prove her doubters wrong. She said, "I've always proved people wrong. I've always proved men wrong."

"I think that women deal with it, not only in the [music] industry, but in everyday life, you know, not feeling equal or not being respected. So I wouldn't even put my focus on experiencing it in the industry. I've experienced sexism all my life, but I think in times like that, it just fuels my ambition to just prove those who may not see me as an equal wrong."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Daisy Edgar-Jones Lands Lead Role in 'Twisters' Reboot

Brian Cox Happy 'Succession' Coming to an End
Related Posts
Saweetie Sets Record Straight on Why She Unlikes a Tweet Shading Lil Nas X

Saweetie Sets Record Straight on Why She Unlikes a Tweet Shading Lil Nas X

Saweetie Insists She Doesn't Diss Anyone on 'Don't Say Nothin' '

Saweetie Insists She Doesn't Diss Anyone on 'Don't Say Nothin' '

DJ Vlad Apologizes to Saweetie After Her Classy Response to Low Album Sales Comments

DJ Vlad Apologizes to Saweetie After Her Classy Response to Low Album Sales Comments

Saweetie Perfectly Claps Back at Critic Poking Fun at Her Low Album Sales

Saweetie Perfectly Claps Back at Critic Poking Fun at Her Low Album Sales

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Her Own Show in Detroit to Ask About Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'
Music

Kelsea Ballerini Pauses Her Own Show in Detroit to Ask About Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Preps Surprise 'Endless Summer Vacation Vol. 2' Filled With Break-Up Songs

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Preps Surprise 'Endless Summer Vacation Vol. 2' Filled With Break-Up Songs

Nicki Minaj Teases Possible Collaboration With DJ Boof: 'Let's Go!'

Nicki Minaj Teases Possible Collaboration With DJ Boof: 'Let's Go!'

Drake Leaves Fans Upset After Cutting His Set Short at Lollapalooza Argentina

Drake Leaves Fans Upset After Cutting His Set Short at Lollapalooza Argentina

Emma Stone Seen Having Total Blast at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Viral Clips

Emma Stone Seen Having Total Blast at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Viral Clips

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Enjoys Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Enjoys Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Artist of the Week: Chris Brown

Artist of the Week: Chris Brown

Melody Thornton Forced to Be 'Back-Up Dancer' While in The Pussycat Dolls

Melody Thornton Forced to Be 'Back-Up Dancer' While in The Pussycat Dolls

The Weeknd Has Settled 'Call Out My Name' Copyright Infringement Case

The Weeknd Has Settled 'Call Out My Name' Copyright Infringement Case